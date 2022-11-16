ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey, WY

capcity.news

City Council follows County Commissioners in approving plan for East Pershing Boulevard repairs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Following in the steps of the Laramie County Commissioners, the Cheyenne City Council approved a plan to help improve East Pershing Boulevard. A resolution states that the plan below will be adopted for areas between U.S. 30 and Christiansen Road. The area is chosen because traffic volumes have been increasing over the last few years and are expected to continue growing.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

