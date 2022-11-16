A father of three who was held in an Iraqi jail over an unpaid debt had an emotional reunion with his family as he returned to Scotland.Brian Glendinning, 43, arrived at Edinburgh airport on Saturday after being held in a prison in Iraq.He had been working at an oil refinery there but was arrested on an Interpol red notice at Baghdad airport on September 12 over an alleged debt owed to the Qatar National Bank.He was met by his mother, Meta; his wife, Kimberly; daughters Heidi and Lexi; and his brothers John and Lee at Edinburgh after returning to Scotland...

