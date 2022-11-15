Read full article on original website
WLOX
High School Football Highlights (11-18-22)
A pair of Harrison Central Red Rebelette softball players have signed on at the next level. Two Long Beach Bearcats sign their National Letter of Intent. Ashton Schepens signed with PRCC to play baseball and Bailee Schmitt signed with Mississippi University for Women to play volleyball.
WLOX
Boys Basketball: D'Iberville @ Gautier
Highlights from Ocean Springs, Picayune, Gautier, and Stone. A pair of Harrison Central Red Rebelette softball players have signed on at the next level. Two Long Beach Bearcats sign their National Letter of Intent. Ashton Schepens signed with PRCC to play baseball...
WLOX
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Edward Dezendorf
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Within the confines of the St. Stanislaus soccer roster, you’ll find players from all over the world. Edward Dezendorf captains the diverse Rock-a-chaws roster who are looking for their fourth consecutive State Championship. Dezendorf credits his ability to excel both on the field and in the classroom to two special people.
WLOX
WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 11/18/22
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark's Preschool students lend a helping hand.
WLOX
Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark's Preschool students lend a helping hand.
WLOX
West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. School officials put together a “pep rally” for students to celebrate. State representatives...
WLOX
St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand
Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families.
NOLA.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WLOX
Meet Dr. Ben Burnett, William Carey University's new president
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark's Preschool students lend a helping hand.
Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
WLOX
Waveland Mayor Mike Smith updates his health, what's ahead for his city
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark's Preschool students lend a helping hand.
WLOX
Dr. Renee Dua on the importance of caring for caregivers
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark's Preschool students lend a helping hand.
WLOX
The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark's Preschool students lend a helping hand.
WLOX
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 7 Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 28th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, December 4th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 4th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WLOX
LIVE: Bill Snyder skates over to the Coliseum ahead of Disney on Ice
The first ever Gumbo Fest is happening Saturday at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport. Jase Payne has details on how you can join the party. The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season.
WLOX
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking lanes of Seaway Road in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working a multi-vehicle wreck in Gulfport Wednesday night. Details are limited, but at the time of this report, westbound and eastbound lanes of Seaway Road are shut down. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.
WLOX
Shark Tank company Hidrent launches in Gulfport
Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money. D'Iberville High School celebrates receiving top 10 academic rating in state.
WLOX
Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
