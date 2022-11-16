Read full article on original website
‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’: How to improve poor performance on Nintendo Switch
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet might be the most expansive entries in the Pokémon franchise yet. But the step forward has come with unfortunate consequences for the gamers who wish to give the games a go, with reports of poor performance coming out of both games. The reports are not overblown, with players clipping through the floor and the game stuttering when you move into battle.
As Twitter slowly dies, several words of choice directed at Elon Musk are projected on their HQ
Twitter is going the way of the dodo if insiders and internet users are to be believed, as Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site becomes an apparent cataclysmic failure. Just in case he didn’t already know it, a tech graffiti artist has projected his failures onto the headquarters.
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
Legendary ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, has been arrested in Japan as part of the ongoing investigation into the Dragon Quest series. Naka is part of a larger group of people who have been arrested following alleged insider trading around a new game in the series. The controversy comes from the developer Aiming getting the rights to develop an upcoming Dragon Quest game from Square Enix. Allegedly, several people involved with Square bought stakes in Aiming before the deal was made public, which is deemed as insider trading.
Science has officially proven that MCU fans are growing weary of constant content
Phase Four may have drawn to an end following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but that hasn’t stopped fans from weighing up the pros and cons from what’s proven to comfortably the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most divisive stage yet. With new movies and Disney Plus...
The original Luigi won’t be lining up for tickets to the new ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie any time soon
The new animated reboot of Super Mario Bros. seems to be rather disappointing for some beloved household names. John Leguizamo, the Colombian-born actor who played Luigi in the 1993 live-action film, was particularly disappointed with the all-white casting for the upcoming The Super Mario Bros Movie. At The Menu premiere...
