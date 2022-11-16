ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

Quisenberry propels New Hampshire past Fordham 79-61

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jCLKu5F00

Darius Quisenberry had 17 points in Fordham’s 79-61 win against New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

Quisenberry made 5 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rams (2-1). Khalid Moore added 16 points and had five rebounds. Antrell Charlton shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Ridvan Tutic led the way for the Wildcats (2-1) with 18 points and eight rebounds. New Hampshire also got 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Clarence O. Daniels II.

Fordham outscored New Hampshire in the second half by eight points, with Moore scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

NEXT UP

Up next for Fordham is a Saturday matchup with UIC at home, while New Hampshire hosts Boston University on Sunday.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

ABC News

909K+
Followers
192K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy