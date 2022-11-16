Read full article on original website
Related
theobserver.com
Do your part … scrape away lanternfly eggs, NJDOA says
New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher encourages New Jersey residents to help take part in eliminating spotted lanternfly egg masses. While the adult spotted lanternflies cannot survive the freezing temperatures, they do lay egg masses that survive the winter and then hatch in late April or early May. “The...
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs
As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
Spotted lanternflies are mating. Here’s how to destroy their eggs.
As the last of the adult spotted lanternfly females lay their eggs, experts say the fall is a good time to destroy their egg masses to help control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pa. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit diseases and isn’t dangerous to humans, Camden County Mosquito Commission Superintendent Lauren Bonus told NJ Advance, “they are an invasive species, which means that they’re not native to the U.S.
Want Expensive? The 10 Highest Priced ZIP Codes in NJ
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal, New Jersey, ZIP code, 07723, is top-ranked with...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
Is It Illegal to Declaw Cats in New Jersey?
Hey fellow cat people! If you're thinking of getting your kitty declawed, you should read this first. A few years ago when I was moving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, I was browsing different apartments to move into. As a cat mama, I had to look for places that allowed pets. I remember finding an apartment that I really liked that allowed cats, but then I saw something in the description that stopped me right in my tracks: "Cats must be declawed." It was a firm, immediate nope for me.
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Morristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
963kklz.com
New Jersey Digital Road Signs Forced To Be Removed By Feds
Recently, if you were driving the roads in New Jersey and came across an electronic road sign or board, you would see very clever and funny warnings! Things like “Hold On To Your Butts” or “Get Your Head Out Of Your Apps!” Jersey locals were loving them and they were making social media sites and posts daily! Some others weren’t too keen on them, but they did their job and got the drivers attention. Well that’s coming to an end!
Report Examines Financial Hardship Among NJ’s Veterans
Even before the pandemic moved in and disrupted employment and financial security for many, a quarter of New Jersey's veterans were struggling to afford the basic costs of housing, transportation, and other necessities, according to a report from United Way of Northern New Jersey. In 2019, the report finds, more...
Time Runs Out for NJ Food Banks Now Covered By Plastic Bag Ban
TRENTON – The extension that allowed New Jersey food banks and food pantries to keep using plastic bags has expired, despite their pleas to have that grace period continue beyond the busy holiday season. The lapse could be temporary, as lawmakers are considering a bill that would give them...
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
Holiday Burglaries Spike More in NJ Than Any Other State, Study Says
Using data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the home services marketplace Porch found burglaries are 59% higher in December in New Jersey than the average of the other 11 months of the year. Not only that, the 2022 America's Holiday Burglary Hotspots study said, but the Garden State's December...
Coming Soon to NJ: A Simple Report on How Tax Dollars are Spent?
Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
fox29.com
Feds tell New Jersey to discontinue playful highway safety messages
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Playful signs posted along New Jersey highways that used humor to remind drivers to obey the rules of the road are now a thing of the past. A source tells FOX 29 that the Federal Highway Administration informed New Jersey that the signage was not in the government handbook.
Why are so many New Jersey residents suddenly getting sick?
If it seems like people are coughing, sneezing and blowing their nose wherever you go, you would be correct. For the first time in recent history, influenza levels in mid-November are high across the state. “We definitely have been seeing an unusual early increase in the flu activity levels, we’re...
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
The favorite Thanksgiving stuffing of NJ is actually too obvious
This is probably an unpopular opinion but stuffing is my favorite Thanksgiving side dish. I’m not a turkey fan which is usually the highlight of the holiday dinner, but not in my book. My mom makes the best cornbread stuffing. She throws some sausage in there so you get...
New Jersey residents warned about holiday season burglaries
Burglaries occur about 59% higher in December than any month, the highest rate in the United States.
New Jersey Churches/Venues Ordered to Prepare for Active Shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0