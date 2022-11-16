ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Do your part … scrape away lanternfly eggs, NJDOA says

New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher encourages New Jersey residents to help take part in eliminating spotted lanternfly egg masses. While the adult spotted lanternflies cannot survive the freezing temperatures, they do lay egg masses that survive the winter and then hatch in late April or early May. “The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs

As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
Spotted lanternflies are mating. Here’s how to destroy their eggs.

As the last of the adult spotted lanternfly females lay their eggs, experts say the fall is a good time to destroy their egg masses to help control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pa. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit diseases and isn’t dangerous to humans, Camden County Mosquito Commission Superintendent Lauren Bonus told NJ Advance, “they are an invasive species, which means that they’re not native to the U.S.
Is It Illegal to Declaw Cats in New Jersey?

Hey fellow cat people! If you're thinking of getting your kitty declawed, you should read this first. A few years ago when I was moving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, I was browsing different apartments to move into. As a cat mama, I had to look for places that allowed pets. I remember finding an apartment that I really liked that allowed cats, but then I saw something in the description that stopped me right in my tracks: "Cats must be declawed." It was a firm, immediate nope for me.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Digital Road Signs Forced To Be Removed By Feds

Recently, if you were driving the roads in New Jersey and came across an electronic road sign or board, you would see very clever and funny warnings! Things like “Hold On To Your Butts” or “Get Your Head Out Of Your Apps!” Jersey locals were loving them and they were making social media sites and posts daily! Some others weren’t too keen on them, but they did their job and got the drivers attention. Well that’s coming to an end!
NEW JERSEY STATE
Report Examines Financial Hardship Among NJ’s Veterans

Even before the pandemic moved in and disrupted employment and financial security for many, a quarter of New Jersey's veterans were struggling to afford the basic costs of housing, transportation, and other necessities, according to a report from United Way of Northern New Jersey. In 2019, the report finds, more...
Time Runs Out for NJ Food Banks Now Covered By Plastic Bag Ban

TRENTON – The extension that allowed New Jersey food banks and food pantries to keep using plastic bags has expired, despite their pleas to have that grace period continue beyond the busy holiday season. The lapse could be temporary, as lawmakers are considering a bill that would give them...
Coming Soon to NJ: A Simple Report on How Tax Dollars are Spent?

Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
