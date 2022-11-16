ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

BEAT OF HAWAII

After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings

Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ohana Matters: What is kindness?

The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in studio, fresh off their state championship run. Challenging the incumbent, Republican McDermott runs for U.S. Senate. He was an early critic of the Red Hill facility after his granddaughter was exposed to the fuel-tainted water. Now, Bob McDermott (R) wants to be a U.S. Senator.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,049 COVID cases, 6 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,049 COVID cases and six deaths in the last week. There are 749 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 136 on the Big Island, 54 on Kauai, 79 on Maui, one on Molokai and 30 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 365,171. The state death […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Gift ideas for those working at home. Updated: 51 minutes ago.
kauainownews.com

Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout

On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - JR - First Alert Forecast

Hawaii News Now - Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, sporadic rain, big surf and a front could be coming our way into the next 7 days. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Top...
hawaiinewsnow.com

911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Early Thanksgiving feast served to Maui homeless

Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Under the new law, illegal rentals offering stays of less than 30 days face fines of $10,000 per day. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
KITV.com

Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Kīhei 2nd graders visit Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum thanks to travel by Southwest Airlines

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum welcomed its first class of Neighbor Island students participating in the Winter Fest Education Travel Program made possible by Southwest Airlines. In a partnership with the Museum, Southwest® donated 500 complimentary travel vouchers and 400 reduced fare vouches to fly elementary through high school students to Oʻahu for a full-day excursion.
KIHEI, HI

