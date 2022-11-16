Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: New initiative to reimagine tourism gives visitors the heart to give back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With gloves ready and sickles in hand, this group of visitors are jumping right into the loi and using their vacation to malama aina. At Kualoa Ranch, visitors now have the option to tour the grounds while also getting their hands dirty and learning about Hawaiian culture.
BEAT OF HAWAII
After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings
Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ohana Matters: What is kindness?
The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in studio, fresh off their state championship run. Challenging the incumbent, Republican McDermott runs for U.S. Senate. He was an early critic of the Red Hill facility after his granddaughter was exposed to the fuel-tainted water. Now, Bob McDermott (R) wants to be a U.S. Senator.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii students, Japanese visitors toss ‘genki balls’ into Ala Wai in effort to clean water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typically, you shouldn’t throw things in the Ala Wai Canal. But there are exceptions — especially when it involves cleaning the water. On Tuesday, dozens of elementary school students and Japanese visitors with the Hawaii HIS Corporation tossed genki balls into the Ala Wai. Genki...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
Hawaii reports 1,049 COVID cases, 6 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,049 COVID cases and six deaths in the last week. There are 749 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 136 on the Big Island, 54 on Kauai, 79 on Maui, one on Molokai and 30 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 365,171. The state death […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island man is publicly apologizing after starting an uproar for posting a video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea. After a torrent of criticism, he told Hawaii News Now he learned a valuable lesson and now wants to work to help educate others. Travis Upright...
Pre-dawn light touching both volcanoes in Hawaii
Spectacular pre-dawn light touches both volcanoes in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park: Kīlauea and Mauna Loa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Dozens throw "Genki Balls" into the Ala Wai in an effort to clean the water source
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A jury...
Here's The Difference Between Hawai'i's Local Food and Hawaiian Food, Plus How Spam Fits Into All of It
Out of necessity, my ancestors turned rice flour into butter mochi, Spam into Spam musubi, and canned goods into comfort and love.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip
Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Gift ideas for those working at home. Updated: 51 minutes ago.
kauainownews.com
Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout
On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - JR - First Alert Forecast
Hawaii News Now - Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, sporadic rain, big surf and a front could be coming our way into the next 7 days. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Top...
‘Heart of Maui’ film intent on saving forest birds
Haleakalā National Park has released a new short documenary, "Heart of Maui" in an effort to understand why we need to take action to save the forest birds of Hawai'i.
hawaiinewsnow.com
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Early Thanksgiving feast served to Maui homeless
Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Under the new law, illegal rentals offering stays of less than 30 days face fines of $10,000 per day. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
KITV.com
Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
mauinow.com
Kīhei 2nd graders visit Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum thanks to travel by Southwest Airlines
Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum welcomed its first class of Neighbor Island students participating in the Winter Fest Education Travel Program made possible by Southwest Airlines. In a partnership with the Museum, Southwest® donated 500 complimentary travel vouchers and 400 reduced fare vouches to fly elementary through high school students to Oʻahu for a full-day excursion.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui water company agrees to make significant system upgrades in settlement with state
OLOWALU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A West Maui company that admitted it took too much water from a stream has agreed to improve the community’s water system. “There was no intent to violate the law. We apologize,” said Glenn Tremble of Olowalu Water Company. After talks for weeks, the private...
Comments / 0