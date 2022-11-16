ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Hold steady: UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4

By RALPH D. RUSSO
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J54Cq_0jCLJ2uP00

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, with Tennessee at No. 5 and LSU at No. 6.

With three of the top six teams and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the Southeastern Conference appears well positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall.

Georgia (10-0) and LSU (8-2) have already clinched spots in the SEC title game. Tennessee (9-1) can do no better than 11-1.

"The committee believes there’s been separation with Georgia,” said selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, who is also the North Carolina State athletic director.

Ohio State (10-0) and Michigan (10-0) will finish the regular season against each other the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

No. 7 USC (9-1), the Pac-12's best and probably last hope to make the final four, is seventh. USC faces UCLA (8-2), the committee's 16th ranked team, on Saturday.

In another key Pac-12 game on Saturday, No. 10 Utah (8-2) visits No. 12 Oregon (8-2).

Alabama (8-2) is eighth, but the Crimson Tide has been eliminated from SEC championship contention and with two losses virtually eliminated from the CFP race.

Clemson (9-1) moved up to ninth, the highest ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team.

ANALYSIS

The selection committee not only chooses the four teams that play for the national championship, they fill any at-large spot available in the four other New Year’s Six bowls.

That job won’t be too tough this season. With the semifinals being played in the Fiesta and Peach bowls, that leaves only a couple bids that have not already been spoke for because of conferences’ contracts with bowls.

The Rose Bowl gets either the Pac-12 and Big Ten champions or the next-highest ranked team if that champion makes it into the semifinals.

If the Big Ten can get both Ohio State and Michigan into the CFP, it could open up a spot in Pasadena for No. 11 Penn State (8-2).

The Sugar Bowl similarly gets the SEC and Big 12 champions unless they are in the playoff and then it's the next teams up in those conferences. For Georgia, Tennessee or LSU, the Sugar could be a consolation prize.

The next highest ranked Big 12 team after TCU is Kansas State (7-3) at 15. TCU has locked up a spot in the conference title game, but its opponent is TBD.

TCU is the Big 12′s only CFP contender, so the Horned Frogs making it into the semifinals would pave the way for one of its conference rivals to land in New Orleans.

The Orange Bowl gets the ACC champion or the next highest ranked team from that conference if the champ is in the playoff. Clemson and No. 13 North Carolina (9-1) are already set for the conference title game.

The Orange bowl also gets the highest ranked Big Ten or SEC team available, which puts Alabama in play depending on how many SEC teams make the CFP. Penn State will be in that mix if it wins out.

The Cotton Bowl has two at-large spots, but one of those is already reserved for the highest ranked champion from a Group of Five conference.

No. 20 UCF (8-2) from the American Athletic Conference is currently the best ranked non-Power Five team. No. 21 Tulane (8-2) and No. 25 Cincinnati (8-2) are also ranked from the AAC, setting up that conference to likely nab one spot in the Cotton Bowl.

The other Cotton Bowl bid is the one true at-large that can be filled by the highest ranked team available regardless of conference.

The likely candidates: TCU if it were to fail to win the Big 12, Alabama or Penn State. Dark horses: A Pac-12 runner-up, North Carolina and No. 14 Mississippi (8-2).

__

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

With heavy hearts, No. 16 UVA beats No. 5 Baylor in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team's first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting. Virginia's...
WACO, TX
960 The Ref

No. 16 Virginia hangs on after wild second half rally to stun No. 5 Baylor

Though they nearly let it slip away, Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers picked up a much-needed upset win on Friday night in Las Vegas. No. 16 Virginia, thanks to a huge run to open the second half, stunned No. 5 Baylor 86-79 at T-Mobile Arena. The win came in what was the first major athletic event for the university since three Cavaliers football players were shot and killed on campus on Sunday.
WACO, TX
960 The Ref

Eastern Kentucky delivers NCAA's first wild buzzer-beater of the season with halfcourt game-winner

The beauty of college basketball is the sheer chaos that can erupt from even a mid-major game, and Eastern Kentucky demonstrated that on Friday. Facing the prospect of a 1-3 start, the Colonels found themselves down two points against Georgia State with 5.4 seconds left and Panthers guard Dwon Odom shooting a free throw. Needing a miracle, EKU watched Odom miss and guard Cooper Robb get the rebound.
960 The Ref

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the...
ALABAMA STATE
960 The Ref

Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old's killing

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turns 63 on Thursday, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam Broomhall after the child wet the bed. Prosecutors say Fairchild held both sides of his body against a scorching furnace, then threw him into a table. The child never regained consciousness and died later that day.
MCALESTER, OK
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy