Huge Spoiler For The Bloodline’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in the wrestling business today. The group has decimated every opponent they’ve faced so far. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure The Bloodline have a huge part to play at the Premium Live Event.
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
Hulk Hogan Has No Issue With Randy Hogan Jacking His Gimmick
Hulk Hogan is arguably the most well-known wrestler of all time. Many people, including former WCW star Randy Hogan, have imitated the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance. Randy Hogan recently shared that he met Hulk Hogan’s close friend and former on-screen manager Jimmy Hart at a convention in Albany, New York two years ago.
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
Ric Flair & Mike Tyson Smoke It Up In Las Vegas
Ric Flair remains one of the most iconic pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has friends all over the world who also happen to be influential in their respective fields. This includes Mike Tyson, with whom Flair is currently in a partnership, in the cannabis industry. In fact, Flair and Tyson recently smoked it up in Las Vegas.
Triple H Allegedly Split Up WWE Stable Out Of Jealousy
Triple H founded Evolution back in 2003, which consisted of himself, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista. They went on to become one of the most dominant factions of all time. However, at the height of his power in WWE, Triple H might have used his influence to derail Team Angle’s momentum in the company and have them fall down the pecking order.
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
Roman Reigns May Not Compete At WWE Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. He remains the Undisputed Universal Champion and rules over WWE with an iron fist. His relaxed schedule allows him to compete less frequently and it seems he won’t be there for a huge event next year.
Kevin Owens Officially Confirmed For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Kevin Owens had teased a feud with The Bloodline during a previous televised appearance. The Prized Fighter returned to WWE SmackDown tonight to finally kickoff the feud with arguably the top faction in pro wrestling ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a segment...
WWE Has No Interest In Enzo Amore & Big Cass’ Return
WWE brought back a lot of former Superstars, but some people are not on WWE’s radar. We have exclusively confirmed that Chelsea Green is on her way back and Matt Cardona has interest from the company, and now we have two names to confirm who are not coming up in those discussions.
AEW Stars Get Down In The Mosh Pit At Brody King’s Band’s Concert
Brody King was one of the many wrestlers to make the switch from WWE to AEW this year. While King is known for wrestling, that’s not all he is good at. Brody King is also part of God’s Hate, a hardcore band, and AEW stars love having a good time.
Multiple WWE NXT Stars Missing From Television Due To Visa Issues
WWE NXT is a constantly changing entity, as Triple H has his firm grip on everything that goes on with the product. For the past few weeks, a lot of NXT stars haven’t appeared on NXT television, and now the reason for that has finally been revealed. As seen...
AEW Made CM Punk Situation Worse With Colt Cabana’s Surprise Dynamite Appearance
AEW is an alternative to the WWE. MJF recently talked about the situation surrounding the company and CM Punk. It looks like things may be different than what it appears. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The backstage morale hasn’t changed regarding CM Punk. While AEW is still selling his merchandise and has him under contract, nothing seems to have changed in this direction.
Mercedes Martinez Returns From Injury During AEW Rampage This Week
Mercedes Martinez signed up with AEW following a lackluster stint with WWE. Tony Khan brought her to Ring of Honor and booked her to win the ROH Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately, she got injured several months into her reign as champion. Mercedes Martinez made her televised return during AEW...
Crowd Shot Of AEW Dynamite This Week Shows Reality Of Low Turnout
On November 16th, 2022, AEW Dynamite was held at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Even before the event started, we reported that ticket sales did not sellout the venue by about 1,000 available seats. It appears that AEW really failed to draw in more fans because the arena appeared sparse, to say the least.
AEW Books Huge Tag Team Match & More For Full Gear: Zero Hour
AEW will head to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this weekend for their fourth annual Full Gear pay-per-view event. The company announced a Zero Hour for the show during Rampage last night. AEW announced that Best Friends, Rocky Romero, Orange Cassidy and a mysterious tag team partner (Danhausen)...
Live WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights For November 18, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means! WWE SmackDown will go down tonight, and Ringside News has got you covered with live play-by-play results coverage. The start time for WWE SmackDown is at 8:00 PM EST. Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
Chris Jericho Wants Pro Wrestling To Be An Olympic Sport
Chris Jericho has been considered as one of the popular figures in the wrestling industry. Jericho’s 30 years of experience and ability to transition at every stage of his career successfully has been highly regarded. Looking at that, it seems that Jericho has Olympic sized plans for the pro wrestling world.
Matt Cardona Admits He & Chelsea Green Have Unfinished Business In WWE
Matt Cardona was part of the WWE family for over 14 years, where he was known as Zack Ryder, a moniker he actively tried to get rid of. Unfortunately, his time in the company did not last forever. It has been more than two years since he and his wife Chelsea Green were let go by WWE. However, rumors of them returning continue to spread, and now even Cardona addressed those rumors.
Kevin Owens Competes In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens worked hard to make himself one of the top stars in WWE, and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His status ahead of Survivor Series was under question due to injury, but that’s all in the past now. In fact, he competed in a dark match after Friday Night Smackdown this week.
