ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Top five unchanged in post-Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago

The top five teams in the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change on Tuesday.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee remained in the top five in that order after wins in Week 11. LSU moved up to No. 6 after a close win at Arkansas and USC jumped up a spot to No. 7.

Post-Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

19. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. NC State

25. Cincinnati

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

No. 16 Virginia hangs on after wild second half rally to stun No. 5 Baylor

Though they nearly let it slip away, Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers picked up a much-needed upset win on Friday night in Las Vegas. No. 16 Virginia, thanks to a huge run to open the second half, stunned No. 5 Baylor 86-79 at T-Mobile Arena. The win came in what was the first major athletic event for the university since three Cavaliers football players were shot and killed on campus on Sunday.
WACO, TX
960 The Ref

Eastern Kentucky delivers NCAA's first wild buzzer-beater of the season with halfcourt game-winner

The beauty of college basketball is the sheer chaos that can erupt from even a mid-major game, and Eastern Kentucky demonstrated that on Friday. Facing the prospect of a 1-3 start, the Colonels found themselves down two points against Georgia State with 5.4 seconds left and Panthers guard Dwon Odom shooting a free throw. Needing a miracle, EKU watched Odom miss and guard Cooper Robb get the rebound.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy