ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Verdicts reached in water polo coach molestation trial

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ap2v_0jCLHsM000
| Photo courtesy of Sean Fornelli/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Jurors reached verdicts Tuesday in the case against a well-known water polo coach accused of molesting 13 teenage girls he coached for about five years in Los Alamitos and La Palma.

The verdicts are expected to be announced Wednesday morning in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

Bahram Hojreh, 46, is facing 24 felony counts including lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14, lewd acts on a child 14 or 15, sexual penetration by a foreign object of a minor and sexual battery by fraud for 10 alleged victims. Three more accusers whose allegations did not lead to charges also testified in the trial.

“You’re going to hear abuse in this case of touching of breasts, twisting of nipples… pulling out public hairs, sexual penetration … and asking minor children to touch him while wearing a Speedo near his groin and other private areas,” Deputy District Attorney Raquel Cooper said in her opening statement of the trial.

Hojreh coached the teens on the International Water Polo team at the Joint Forces Training Base pool in Los Alamitos, “where most of the abuse occurred,” and at Kennedy High School in La Palma, Cooper said.

“It took place during one-on-one instruction in 2012 through the summer of 2017 and beginning of 2018,” Cooper said.

Hojreh started coaching at Kennedy in the summer of 2017, she said.

In the late fall of 2017 one accuser “became suspicious” whether others were experiencing the same alleged abuse, so she donned goggles and watched Hojreh coaching another teen underwater, Cooper said.

The teen confronted her teammate after practice and, “She told her he’s doing it to me too,” Cooper alleged.

The other teen, however, was reluctant to talk about it and report the alleged abuse, Cooper said.

Later that year in the winter, the original accuser told another classmate, but they didn’t know what to do, Cooper said.

Their fellow classmate reached out to a family friend, who was a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who advised him to tell his classmates they should talk to their parents, Cooper said.

Several of the teens on the team got together to discuss the situation at an In-N-Out restaurant, Cooper said. Afterward, the group discussed how to go forward on a Snapchat message, she added.

“I don’t think talking to him in person or writing a letter is gonna help,” one of the teens wrote in the message, Cooper said.

One accuser said she did not want to graduate high school without having done anything about the issue, Cooper said.

The teens all agreed to tell their parents about the alleged abuse, Cooper said.

Some of the other players were reluctant to come forward and did so in 2019, Cooper said.

USA Water Polo settled lawsuits regarding Hojreh for $13.85 million last year.

Prosecutors called psychologist Blake Carmichael to testify as an expert on “child sex abuse accommodation syndrome,” which explains why some victims delay reporting sex assaults. He testified about the “power dynamics” between the abuser and abused.

“The power dynamics between abuser and abused in this case is significant,” Cooper said.

“They believed the defendant was the one person who could help them compete,” Cooper said. “They had the aspirations to go on to Junior Olympics, to go to college and maybe even the Olympics. … They were told college was a call away.”

The teens “believed they needed to endure abuse of defendant to succeed in water polo,” Cooper said.

Hojreh’s attorney, John Barnett, said his client is a “famed water polo coach,” who has coached the sport for 27 years in a career that included 10 national championships.

Hojreh was also a “staunch defender” of his team when some of its members were accused of “nipple twisting” and some of the other inappropriate touching, Barnett said.

Barnett cast doubt on the allegations as he noted the practices were well attended by other coaches, lifeguards and parents.

The accusers “are going to describe more than 400 sexual assaults,” Barnett said in his opening statement.

“Predators do this in secret so the accused won’t talk, they’ll keep silent,” Barnett said.

But the alleged abuse occurred at the Olympic-sized pool, where “a lot of mandatory reporters” are present, Barnett said.

“There’s military personnel … this is a base, a secure area,” Barnett said.

Some of the parents would even swim laps in the pool, Barnett said.

“So, by the way, while all this is happening the parents are doing laps in the pool,” Barnett said. “Three of the parents are law enforcement officers.”

He added, “Nobody said anything for five years, six years, eight years.”

Barnett said the teens weren’t confused about what to do, because, “They’d all been through it three times before.”

He noted the conviction of Joshua Christopher Owens, a former part-time water polo and swim coach at Kennedy High School, who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three teenage girls. Owens admitted assaults between September 2014 through June 2016.

“They knew if there was a predator in the pool they knew how to get rid of him permanently,” Barnett said.

Hojreh called a team meeting after Owens was arrested and encouraged them to report any abuse, Barnett said.

Barnett added the students were also aware of the arrest of another water polo coach at University High School in Irvine in October 2016.

“They’re not enduring this because it didn’t happen,” Barnett said of the allegations against Hojreh.

“There’s a power differential, but it’s flipped,” Hojreh said. “They knew it when Owens got arrested and fired.”

Barnett said several accusers came up with various excuses to explain how they could not provide any text messages among themselves.

“The dog ate the homework,” he said. “These girls played as a team, they lost their phones as a team, and they got paid $14 million as a team. … What they accused him of is false.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team

Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Driver who plowed into sheriff trainees released

Citing the extreme complexity of the investigation Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released the man suspected of driving into a group of cadets, sending several to hospitals with critical injuries. The driver of the SUV who swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Parolee charged in wild police chase from Fullerton to Whittier

A parolee convicted of car theft and attempted carjacking was charged Wednesday with leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild chase from Fullerton through Los Angeles County, stealing a van and work truck along the way before he was subdued at a Whittier gas station. Fullerton police attempted to...
FULLERTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
FULLERTON, CA
HeySoCal

Boy, woman stabbed in downtown LA Target store still hospitalized

A 9-year-old boy and a 24-year-old woman remain hospitalized Friday after being stabbed at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the store at the FIGat7th shopping center shortly after 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to find two stabbing victims and a 26-year-old woman who intervened and suffered minor injuries, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Horvath defeats Hertzberg in board of supervisors race

Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the Third District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness. Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent, Sen. Bob Hertzberg, conceded. “I...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook

The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy