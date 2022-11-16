Read full article on original website
Aliyah Is Shining In Cheeky Gym Shorts Photo Drop
Aliyah was finally called up to the main roster as part of the WWE Draft last year. Unfortunately, her time on the main roster has largely been marred by injuries so far. While she remains absent from WWE television, the young WWE Superstar ensures fans will remember her thanks to a series of thirst traps.
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
Roman Reigns May Not Compete At WWE Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. He remains the Undisputed Universal Champion and rules over WWE with an iron fist. His relaxed schedule allows him to compete less frequently and it seems he won’t be there for a huge event next year.
Backstage Update Regarding Kevin Owens' WWE Road Status
Kevin Owens suffered an injury just about two weeks out from WWE Survivor Series, a premium live event at which Owens was reportedly scheduled to compete. Owens has history with multiple members of The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most notably, Sami Zayn,his sometimes rival, sometimes friend for years. As a result, it was commonly believed that Owens would be teaming with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series — however, the ill-timed injury may or may not throw that off.
Bianca Belair On Her Goal Of Wanting To Bring More Eyes To WWE
Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot in her WWE career already, but the Raw Women’s Champion has even bigger goals for the future. As the current Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers from when she beat Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38 along with a big rematch at SummerSlam. In recent months, Belair has beaten Bayley to keep her title in a Ladder Match and also a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel.
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
Triple H Allegedly Split Up WWE Stable Out Of Jealousy
Triple H founded Evolution back in 2003, which consisted of himself, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista. They went on to become one of the most dominant factions of all time. However, at the height of his power in WWE, Triple H might have used his influence to derail Team Angle’s momentum in the company and have them fall down the pecking order.
The Bella Twins React To WWE NXT Star's Tribute
The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 following their careers as both a tag team and singles wrestlers. While Brie Bella managed to win the Divas Championship once and hold it for 70 days, Nikki Bella found more success with the title. In Nikki's second reign with the Divas Championship, she turned back a number of challengers and eventually broke AJ Lee's record for the longest Divas championship reign in WWE history. Nikki still holds the record (301 days), and considering that the Divas Championship is now defunct, no one will likely ever break it.
Call For Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton At WWE WrestleMania
Roman Reigns is unquestionably the most well-known wrestler in WWE history. On his way to the top, he has completely destroyed many stars. Now, Ric Flair believes Randy Orton would be an ideal opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns and Randy Orton competed in a singles match...
Multiple WWE NXT Stars Missing From Television Due To Visa Issues
WWE NXT is a constantly changing entity, as Triple H has his firm grip on everything that goes on with the product. For the past few weeks, a lot of NXT stars haven’t appeared on NXT television, and now the reason for that has finally been revealed. As seen...
Mercedes Martinez Returns From Injury During AEW Rampage This Week
Mercedes Martinez signed up with AEW following a lackluster stint with WWE. Tony Khan brought her to Ring of Honor and booked her to win the ROH Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately, she got injured several months into her reign as champion. Mercedes Martinez made her televised return during AEW...
Chris Jericho Reveals The Moment Triple H Earned His ‘Eternal Respect’
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, and he is universally respected for a good reason. Jericho has competed in many promotions all over the world throughout his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Chris Jericho is also “not Triple H’s biggest fan,” but one match on RAW forever altered how he perceived the WWE Hall of Famer.
Multiple Released WWE Superstars Rejected Offers From WOW Women Of Wrestling
WOW Women of Wrestling brought their show back with AJ Lee as a cornerstone of the brand. Things didn’t work out with Tessa Blanchard, but there were other attempts to load up the all-female show with big names. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WOW Women of Wrestling...
WWE Main Event Results (11/17): Asuka And Cedric Alexander In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 17. Matches were taped on November 14 from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The show aired on Hulu Plus. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Main Event Results (11/17) - Asuka def. Kiana James. - JD...
Kevin Owens Officially Confirmed For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Kevin Owens had teased a feud with The Bloodline during a previous televised appearance. The Prized Fighter returned to WWE SmackDown tonight to finally kickoff the feud with arguably the top faction in pro wrestling ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a segment...
Matt Cardona Admits He & Chelsea Green Have Unfinished Business In WWE
Matt Cardona was part of the WWE family for over 14 years, where he was known as Zack Ryder, a moniker he actively tried to get rid of. Unfortunately, his time in the company did not last forever. It has been more than two years since he and his wife Chelsea Green were let go by WWE. However, rumors of them returning continue to spread, and now even Cardona addressed those rumors.
Survivor Series WarGames Advantage Match Set For WWE Raw
On the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on November 21, 2022, Asuka and Rhea Ripley will be squaring off in a Survivor Series War Game Advantage Match. During a break on Smackdown, a commercial made it official that Asuka will be facing off against Ripley on the upcoming Raw in a WarGames Advantage Match. The bout was originally announced on the November 14, 2022 edition of Raw, however, the contestants were not made known at the time.
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
