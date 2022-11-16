Read full article on original website
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
Toni Storm Says Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped Of AEW Women’s Title If She Can’t Come To Work
Toni Storm has been very vocal about Thunder Rosa and her injury since capturing the Interim AEW World Women’s Championship at the All Out pay-per-view. She also discussed her feelings about the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Toni Storm recently said that she simply wants Thunder Rosa to show up to work and defend her title or drop it, so the division can move on.
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
Hulk Hogan Has No Issue With Randy Hogan Jacking His Gimmick
Hulk Hogan is arguably the most well-known wrestler of all time. Many people, including former WCW star Randy Hogan, have imitated the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance. Randy Hogan recently shared that he met Hulk Hogan’s close friend and former on-screen manager Jimmy Hart at a convention in Albany, New York two years ago.
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
Triple H Allegedly Split Up WWE Stable Out Of Jealousy
Triple H founded Evolution back in 2003, which consisted of himself, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista. They went on to become one of the most dominant factions of all time. However, at the height of his power in WWE, Triple H might have used his influence to derail Team Angle’s momentum in the company and have them fall down the pecking order.
Ken Shamrock Confirms Hearing Talk About Mike Tyson Fight
Ken Shamrock is one of the first names that come to mind who transitioned from the MMA world to the world of professional wrestling. Seeing as how proficient he was in combat sports, fans always wondered how he would fare against someone like Mike Tyson. In fact, Shamrock even discussed how a fight with Mike Tyson would turn out.
Multiple WWE NXT Stars Missing From Television Due To Visa Issues
WWE NXT is a constantly changing entity, as Triple H has his firm grip on everything that goes on with the product. For the past few weeks, a lot of NXT stars haven’t appeared on NXT television, and now the reason for that has finally been revealed. As seen...
Mercedes Martinez Returns From Injury During AEW Rampage This Week
Mercedes Martinez signed up with AEW following a lackluster stint with WWE. Tony Khan brought her to Ring of Honor and booked her to win the ROH Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately, she got injured several months into her reign as champion. Mercedes Martinez made her televised return during AEW...
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week
Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
Kevin Owens Officially Confirmed For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Kevin Owens had teased a feud with The Bloodline during a previous televised appearance. The Prized Fighter returned to WWE SmackDown tonight to finally kickoff the feud with arguably the top faction in pro wrestling ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a segment...
AEW Stars Get Down In The Mosh Pit At Brody King’s Band’s Concert
Brody King was one of the many wrestlers to make the switch from WWE to AEW this year. While King is known for wrestling, that’s not all he is good at. Brody King is also part of God’s Hate, a hardcore band, and AEW stars love having a good time.
AEW Books Huge Tag Team Match & More For Full Gear: Zero Hour
AEW will head to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this weekend for their fourth annual Full Gear pay-per-view event. The company announced a Zero Hour for the show during Rampage last night. AEW announced that Best Friends, Rocky Romero, Orange Cassidy and a mysterious tag team partner (Danhausen)...
CM Punk’s Official AEW Status Allegedly Leaks
CM Punk has been away from AEW since the infamous “Brawl Out” incident with The Elite and Ace Steel. Now Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are nearing a return to the company, Punk’s future is still up in the air and a Hall of Famer may have some tea to spill.
Dax Harwood Might Watch Old WWE NXT Match Tonight During AEW Full Gear
AEW will hold their Full Gear pay-per-view tonight, and it will be the final one for the calendar year. They have ensured the event will be a memorable one to watch. Dax Harwood will however be watching a throwback NXT match tonight, because Tony Khan didn’t book FTR on the pay-per-view.
LA Knight Mysteriously Attacked During WWE SmackDown This Week
LA Knight sent Bray Wyatt into a fit of rage with two slaps to the face during WWE SmackDown tonight. Knight ended up getting far worse than he could’ve possibly imagined. Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured an in-ring segment between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Wyatt apologized to Knight for attacking him last week. Knight responded by hitting Wyatt to the face twice.
Fans Drag WWE’s Call For GUNTHER & Braun Strowman Angle On SmackDown
Gunther, formerly known as Walter, before making his main roster debut, held the NXT UK Championship with ease. For more than 800 days, he was the undisputed champion of NXT UK. He became one of the most well-known wrestlers in the WWE thanks to his title reign. On the most...
Bret Hart Claims Punching Vince McMahon Was The Greatest Thing He Ever Did
Bret Hart is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most technically sound pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the ring. However, he is not without his fair share of controversies, largely due to his whiny nature after The Montreal Screwjob. In fact, he made a very interesting claim about punching Vince McMahon following the incident.
Darius Martin Makes In-Ring Return During AEW Dynamite This Week
Darius Martin was sidelined from in-ring action for nearly seven months due to a really bad car accident. Tonight, the one-half of Top Flight finally made his in-ring comeback in AEW. Darius Martin reunited with Dante Martin and AR Fox during Dynamite tonight. Top Flight and Fox took on Death...
WWE Finally Books Survivor Series WarGames Main Event
WWE is just two weeks away from bringing Survivor Series WarGames to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The company finally booked the main event of the November 26th premium live event during SmackDown tonight. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured a huge confrontation between The Bloodline and the team...
