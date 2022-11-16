Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Related
fox56news.com
Lexington's Brenda Cowan Fire Camp empowering future women firefighters
In honor of a fallen Lexington firefighter, young women had the chance to learn what opportunities await them in the first responder profession. Lexington’s Brenda Cowan Fire Camp empowering future …. In honor of a fallen Lexington firefighter, young women had the chance to learn what opportunities await them...
fox56news.com
The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington
The show will feature 75 performers including young children to adults, and for the first time, the show includes a father-daughter duo playing the lead roles of The Nutcracker and Clara. The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington. The show will feature 75 performers including young children to adults, and...
fox56news.com
UK Healthcare Circle of Love
Staff with UK HealthCare spent Friday morning packaging gifts for children. Staff with UK HealthCare spent Friday morning packaging gifts for children. Fayette County substitute teachers could soon be …. Substitute teachers in Fayette County could soon make nearly $200 per day. Nov. 18: Working from home, the Goonies, and...
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
wbontv.com
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972
It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
fox56news.com
Teammates honor life of man killed in Georgetown Toyota plant accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “A friend to everyone” is a statement, according to his loved ones, that sums up the person Diego Garcia was. Garcia tragically died on the job Tuesday at the Toyota plant in Georgetown when a heavy object fell on him. In his...
fox56news.com
Celebrating a beloved pup despite sad milestone
Ginny, a sweet black pitbull at the Lexington Humane Society, has reached the 1,000 day milestone at the society. She is still looking for her perfect match. Ginny, a sweet black pitbull at the Lexington Humane Society, has reached the 1,000 day milestone at the society. She is still looking for her perfect match.
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
fox56news.com
Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead
Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Julie...
wymt.com
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
WTVQ
Danville Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville Independent Schools will close two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from Danville Independent School District, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving break.
wklw.com
Fatal Vehicle Collision on Interstate 64 in Rowan Co
One person was killed Wednesday Morning following a single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Morehead. According to the Morehead Police Dept. Dispatch received a call just before 7:00 Am Wednesday morning reporting a single vehicle accident approximately 1 mile east of Morehead on interstate 64. First responders arrived at the scene and found a single pickup truck off of the roadway, down an embankment, at approximately the 138mm west bound.
fox56news.com
Circle of Love event gives Kentucky kids gifts for the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff with UK Healthcare spent Friday morning packing up gifts to be sent to local children. The annual Circle of Love program gave committee members the chance to adopt local children to shop for. Friday, the gifts were loaded up in vehicles to be delivered to kids from ten Kentucky Counties.
1 dead following Rowan County crash
One woman is dead following a crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County.
wdrb.com
Kentucky National Guard soldiers return home just in time for the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky National Guard soldiers who have been deployed in southeast Europe came home to an emotional reunion with their families on Thursday. Allyson Lehman was one of the spouses waiting for her husband to come home. She'd been waiting for 311 days. "That's a lot of...
fox56news.com
Lexington City Council to vote on public safety pay raises
Will Lexington's City Council vote Thursday night in favor of giving the police department and 911 dispatchers pay bumps?. Lexington City Council to vote on public safety pay …. Will Lexington's City Council vote Thursday night in favor of giving the police department and 911 dispatchers pay bumps?. Morning weather...
fox56news.com
CASA of Lexington changing children’s lives this holiday season
Throughout the year, volunteers for CASA, which stands for "court appointed special advocates," work on behalf of abused and neglected children in the family court system. But they always like to go the extra mile at Christmas. CASA of Lexington changing children’s lives this …. Throughout the year, volunteers...
Shooting in Mt. Sterling, victim identified
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that lead to the shooting death of a man in Mount Sterling.
WKYT 27
Madison County launching pilot behavioral health program for criminal offenders
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is one of 11 Kentucky counties participating in a new behavioral pilot program. The program will allow some people charged with crimes to receive behavioral health treatment instead of going to jail. “We’re trying to arrest people and put them in a jail...
Comments / 0