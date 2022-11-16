ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Almost 2-Year Romance

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break nearly two years after they were first publicly linked together, ET has learned. According to multiple reports, the 38-year-old actress/director and 28-year-old singer came to the amicable decision as the "As It Was" singer is on the verge of taking his Love On Tour overseas. As he prepares for that leg of his tour, Wilde's said to be focusing on her two kids -- son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.
Jhene Aiko Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Big Sean

Congratulations are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Aiko who have welcomed their first child together!. On Friday, the proud parents announced the birth of their baby boy earlier this month. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22," Sean wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of himself, Jhené and their son in the hospital.
'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together

Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
TEXAS STATE
Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles and Her 'Low Point' (Exclusive)

Savannah Chrisley is showing a side of herself on the Unlocked podcast that fans didn't always get to see on her family's reality show, Chrisley Knows Best. The 25-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her new venture, and why she's choosing to now speak about the mental health struggles she's faced in her life.
Aaron Carter Cremated, Death Certificate Reveals

Aaron Carter, the former teen heartthrob and pop star, died earlier this month at 34 years old. Now, the singer's death certificate has revealed he was cremated, according to the legal document obtained by ET. Though Carter's final resting place has yet to be announced, the publication revealed his sister,...
LANCASTER, CA
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Defends Her Mom Amid 'Traditional Marriage' Comment Backlash

Natasha Bure is speaking out in defense of her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, in light of the Full House star's recent controversial comments. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself with her parents and her brothers, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, calling them her "favorite people in the entire world."
Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)

What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines

Emily Ratajkowski just gave a subtle nod to her new romance with Pete Davidson. While the 31-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, on Monday, she liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next." The like came amid...

