ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Lends Robyn Her Support Amid Split: 'You’ll Always Be Mom' (Exclusive)
Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, is being put in the middle of their ugly split on Sunday's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, the new mom brings her baby daughter, Avalon, to meet Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn. "Even though I know that I have...
Bachelor in Paradise’s Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Officially Married: Inside Their Wedding
In October 2021, fans watched Joe Amabile propose to Serena Pitt during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Since then, the reality TV couple have experienced some challenges, but they're still together and going strong. Scroll...
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Almost 2-Year Romance
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break nearly two years after they were first publicly linked together, ET has learned. According to multiple reports, the 38-year-old actress/director and 28-year-old singer came to the amicable decision as the "As It Was" singer is on the verge of taking his Love On Tour overseas. As he prepares for that leg of his tour, Wilde's said to be focusing on her two kids -- son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.
ETOnline.com
'Winter House's Rachel Clark Is in Love, Just Not With Jason Cameron (Exclusive)
"I'm in love and very happy," the Winter House newcomer gushes to ET over video chat. However, the confession is a bit of a spoiler for fans of the Summer House spinoff, because the man who currently has Rachel's heart is not her Winter House love interest, Jason Cameron. "I...
ETOnline.com
Pregnant Blake Lively Glows at American Cinematheque Awards, Honors Ryan Reynolds With Sweet Speech
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a very special date night on Thursday. The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her fourth child with Reynolds, was by her husband's side at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where he was the recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.
ETOnline.com
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Backs Wife Hilarie Burton Amid Candace Cameron Bure 'Traditional Marriage' Controversy
JoJo Siwa, Hilarie Burton and GLAAD have called out Candace Cameron Bure's comments she made to WSJ. Magazine regarding her reasons for working for Christian conservative network, Great American Family, founded by former Hallmark exec Bill Abbott. And now, Burton's husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is doubling down on his wife's remarks.
ETOnline.com
Jhene Aiko Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Big Sean
Congratulations are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Aiko who have welcomed their first child together!. On Friday, the proud parents announced the birth of their baby boy earlier this month. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22," Sean wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of himself, Jhené and their son in the hospital.
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Seen in Embrace For First Time Amid Dating Reports: Pic
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have been snapped for the first time together since a source told ET that the two are seeing one another. On Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live alum and the model spent time together in New York City on his 29th birthday. According to an eyewitness,...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together
Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Major Milestone After Moving Away From Kody: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown is making her new chapter official! The 50-year-old Sister Wives star relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, last year amid her divorce from ex Kody Brown, and now she has finally started filming the TLC reality series from her new home. "I’m finally filming in my house in...
ETOnline.com
Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Firerose: Here's Everything We Know About His Fiancée and Their Romance
Love moves fast. Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to singer Firerose after just a few months of dating. The 61-year-old country crooner and the 34-year-old Australian singer have been sparking rumors that they're getting married for months as she regularly flashes her sparkly ring on Instagram. But on Wednesday, Cyrus...
ETOnline.com
Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles and Her 'Low Point' (Exclusive)
Savannah Chrisley is showing a side of herself on the Unlocked podcast that fans didn't always get to see on her family's reality show, Chrisley Knows Best. The 25-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her new venture, and why she's choosing to now speak about the mental health struggles she's faced in her life.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike's Mom Trish Confronts Natalie for Using Him 'to Get to America' (Exclusive)
Natalie's attempts to make amends with her estranged husband, Mike, and his mom, Trish, isn't going well. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Trish has no issue giving Natalie a piece of her mind about leaving Mike in Sequim, Washington, while she moved to Florida.
ETOnline.com
Aaron Carter Cremated, Death Certificate Reveals
Aaron Carter, the former teen heartthrob and pop star, died earlier this month at 34 years old. Now, the singer's death certificate has revealed he was cremated, according to the legal document obtained by ET. Though Carter's final resting place has yet to be announced, the publication revealed his sister,...
ETOnline.com
Al Roker Reveals He's Been Hospitalized With Blood Clots in His Leg and Lungs Amid 'Today' Show Absence
Al Roker is sharing with fans why he's not been on the Today show for the past few weeks. On Friday, the 68-year-old weatherman took to Instagram, sharing a bouquet of flowers sitting next to a NBC News Weather mug. In the post, Roker shared that he's been hospitalized following...
ETOnline.com
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Defends Her Mom Amid 'Traditional Marriage' Comment Backlash
Natasha Bure is speaking out in defense of her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, in light of the Full House star's recent controversial comments. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself with her parents and her brothers, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, calling them her "favorite people in the entire world."
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Elizabeth's Sister Becky Gets Into Physical Altercation With Andrei (Exclusive)
Andrei's bad blood with Elizabeth's family isn't going away anytime soon. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth's sisters, Jenn and Becky, get into a shouting match with Andrei, which turns physical when Becky puts her hands on him. Andrei...
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)
What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
ETOnline.com
Patrick Dempsey Reveals the Life-Changing News He Received During ‘Enchanted’ Filming (Exclusive)
For Patrick Dempsey, his work on Enchanted holds a special place in his heart. The actor is opening up about his experiences on the set of the Disney classic while reflecting on the long-awaited sequel. Dempsey walked the carpet at the premiere of Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre in...
ETOnline.com
Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines
Emily Ratajkowski just gave a subtle nod to her new romance with Pete Davidson. While the 31-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, on Monday, she liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next." The like came amid...
