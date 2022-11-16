ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Almost 2-Year Romance: Report

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break nearly two years after they were first publicly linked together. According to a report, the 38-year-old actress/director and 28-year-old singer came to the amicable decision as the "As It Was" singer is on the verge of taking his Love On Tour overseas. As he prepares for that leg of his tour, Wilde's said to be focusing on her two kids -- son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
Jhene Aiko Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Big Sean

Congratulations are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Aiko who have welcomed their first child together!. On Friday, the proud parents announced the birth of their baby boy earlier this month. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22," Sean wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of himself, Jhené and their son in the hospital.
B. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dead at 28

B. Smyth, the R&B singer who earned stardom with hits like "Leggo" and "Twerkaholic," has died. He was 28. The singer's brother, Denzil Smith, took to Instagram and revealed in an emotional video that B. Smyth, born Brandon Smith, died Thursday morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He added that while the singer was in ICU, fans brought him a lot of smiles by creating social media challenges for his latest single, "Twerkaholic Part 2."
'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together

Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
Heidi Montag Reveals Newborn Son's Unique Name After Spencer Pratt's TikTok of Her in Labor in Traffic

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second son on Thursday, documenting Heidi's dramatic delivery just 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital. After confirming the baby boy's birth to ET, Heidi, 36, took to her Snapchat account in the middle of the night to share that her son's name is Ryker Pratt and that he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long. The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son, Gunner Pratt.
Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles and Her 'Low Point' (Exclusive)

Savannah Chrisley is showing a side of herself on the Unlocked podcast that fans didn't always get to see on her family's reality show, Chrisley Knows Best. The 25-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her new venture, and why she's choosing to now speak about the mental health struggles she's faced in her life.
Ryan Reynolds on His Growing Family, How His Kids Feels About a New Sibling (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has a lot to celebrate. The charming star is opening up about his growing family, and being honored by his peers and mentors for his storied career. The Spirited star walked the red carpet at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Thursday, where he was honored with the prestigious American Cinematheque Award.
