Related
Quinta Brunson told Oprah that her husband has never felt the need to 'dim' her light, unlike past partners
Quinta Brunson said that she doesn't have to "dim" herself for her husband. The "Abbott Elementary" creator also said that previous partners couldn't handle her full self. The full interview between Brunson and Oprah Winfrey will air on November 26. Quinta Brunson said that her husband Kevin Jay Anik is...
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Almost 2-Year Romance: Report
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break nearly two years after they were first publicly linked together. According to a report, the 38-year-old actress/director and 28-year-old singer came to the amicable decision as the "As It Was" singer is on the verge of taking his Love On Tour overseas. As he prepares for that leg of his tour, Wilde's said to be focusing on her two kids -- son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.
Kate Mara and Husband Jamie Bell Welcome Second Baby Together, a Son — See the Photo!
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are officially parents of two. The actress, 39, revealed that the couple welcomed their second baby together last week, a boy, in a simple Instagram post on Thursday. Mirroring her announcement of her daughter's birth in 2019, Mara shared a photo of newborn toes peeking...
ETOnline.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)
Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
ETOnline.com
Jhene Aiko Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Big Sean
Congratulations are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Aiko who have welcomed their first child together!. On Friday, the proud parents announced the birth of their baby boy earlier this month. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22," Sean wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of himself, Jhené and their son in the hospital.
ETOnline.com
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Backs Wife Hilarie Burton Amid Candace Cameron Bure 'Traditional Marriage' Controversy
JoJo Siwa, Hilarie Burton and GLAAD have called out Candace Cameron Bure's comments she made to WSJ. Magazine regarding her reasons for working for Christian conservative network, Great American Family, founded by former Hallmark exec Bill Abbott. And now, Burton's husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is doubling down on his wife's remarks.
ETOnline.com
B. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dead at 28
B. Smyth, the R&B singer who earned stardom with hits like "Leggo" and "Twerkaholic," has died. He was 28. The singer's brother, Denzil Smith, took to Instagram and revealed in an emotional video that B. Smyth, born Brandon Smith, died Thursday morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He added that while the singer was in ICU, fans brought him a lot of smiles by creating social media challenges for his latest single, "Twerkaholic Part 2."
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together
Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Lends Robyn Her Support Amid Split: 'You’ll Always Be Mom' (Exclusive)
Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, is being put in the middle of their ugly split on Sunday's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, the new mom brings her baby daughter, Avalon, to meet Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn. "Even though I know that I have...
ETOnline.com
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag Reveals Newborn Son's Unique Name After Spencer Pratt's TikTok of Her in Labor in Traffic
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second son on Thursday, documenting Heidi's dramatic delivery just 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital. After confirming the baby boy's birth to ET, Heidi, 36, took to her Snapchat account in the middle of the night to share that her son's name is Ryker Pratt and that he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long. The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son, Gunner Pratt.
Deb Chubb Announces Split from 'Love Island' Boyfriend Jesse Lamont Bray: 'Better Off as Friends'
Love Island USA's Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray are no longer in a relationship. The season 4 couple announced their split via Deb's Instagram Story on Tuesday. In a statement, she revealed they made the decision that they'd be better friends than partners just four months after Love Island ended.
ETOnline.com
Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles and Her 'Low Point' (Exclusive)
Savannah Chrisley is showing a side of herself on the Unlocked podcast that fans didn't always get to see on her family's reality show, Chrisley Knows Best. The 25-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her new venture, and why she's choosing to now speak about the mental health struggles she's faced in her life.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike's Mom Trish Confronts Natalie for Using Him 'to Get to America' (Exclusive)
Natalie's attempts to make amends with her estranged husband, Mike, and his mom, Trish, isn't going well. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Trish has no issue giving Natalie a piece of her mind about leaving Mike in Sequim, Washington, while she moved to Florida.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Major Milestone After Moving Away From Kody: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown is making her new chapter official! The 50-year-old Sister Wives star relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, last year amid her divorce from ex Kody Brown, and now she has finally started filming the TLC reality series from her new home. "I’m finally filming in my house in...
ETOnline.com
Al Roker Reveals He's Been Hospitalized With Blood Clots in His Leg and Lungs Amid 'Today' Show Absence
Al Roker is sharing with fans why he's not been on the Today show for the past few weeks. On Friday, the 68-year-old weatherman took to Instagram, sharing a bouquet of flowers sitting next to a NBC News Weather mug. In the post, Roker shared that he's been hospitalized following...
ETOnline.com
'Real Housewives of New York City's Lizzy Savetsky Exits Reboot Over Anti-Semitism
The Real Housewives of New York City's Lizzy Savetsky is exiting the series following anti-Semitic attacks she says she's received online. Savetsky, who was revealed as one of the brand-new cast members of RHONY's reboot at last month's BravoCon, took to Instagram Wednesday to make the announcement. "I will not...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Elizabeth's Sister Becky Gets Into Physical Altercation With Andrei (Exclusive)
Andrei's bad blood with Elizabeth's family isn't going away anytime soon. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth's sisters, Jenn and Becky, get into a shouting match with Andrei, which turns physical when Becky puts her hands on him. Andrei...
ETOnline.com
'Blue's Clues' Star Steve Burns Recalls Struggling With 'Severe' Depression During Entire Show
Steve Burns, the beloved star of Nickelodeon's hit children's series, Blue's Clues, is opening up about his exit from the show in 2003. In a recent interview with Variety, Burns reveals he was battling "severe" depression outside of his animated, happy-go-lucky world. “I didn’t know it yet, but I was...
ETOnline.com
Ryan Reynolds on His Growing Family, How His Kids Feels About a New Sibling (Exclusive)
Ryan Reynolds has a lot to celebrate. The charming star is opening up about his growing family, and being honored by his peers and mentors for his storied career. The Spirited star walked the red carpet at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Thursday, where he was honored with the prestigious American Cinematheque Award.
