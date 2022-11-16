ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Lake Charles American Press

In neutral: LSU offense missing a gear

Just when LSU’s offense seemed to be soaring toward the stratosphere, the whole contraption malfunctioned during a surprisingly frustrating afternoon last week at Arkansas. The Tigers won the game, of course, mostly a credit to their defense that stuffed the Razorbacks enough for one LSU touchdown to hold up in a 13-10 victory that clinched the Southeastern Conference West Division title.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Dugas out as Thibodaux head football coach

Thibodaux High School will have a new head football coach in 2023. Tigers coach Chris Dugas confirmed to The Gazette on Friday morning that he's been relieved of his duties as coach – one week after the team ended their 2022 season with a 4-6 record. Dugas has been...
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Lakeshore rallies from a two touchdown deficit for a thrilling 35-34 second-round win at Opelousas

OPELOUSAS — Trailing No. 3 Opelousas by 14 points with six minutes to play, Lakeshore needed a few good bounces to keep its season alive. That's exactly what the Titans got. No. 14 Lakeshore scored 15 points during a 1:49 span in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 2-point conversion, to upset the Tigers 35-34 in the second round of the Division II nonselect playoffs on Nov. 18.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge

Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA

