FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Lake Charles American Press
In neutral: LSU offense missing a gear
Just when LSU’s offense seemed to be soaring toward the stratosphere, the whole contraption malfunctioned during a surprisingly frustrating afternoon last week at Arkansas. The Tigers won the game, of course, mostly a credit to their defense that stuffed the Razorbacks enough for one LSU touchdown to hold up in a 13-10 victory that clinched the Southeastern Conference West Division title.
LSU cruises past turnover-plagued New Orleans
Derek Fountain came off the bench to score 15 points and LSU forced 23 turnovers in a 91-62 victory against
NOLA.com
If you're going to UAB-LSU Saturday night, be prepared for the cold and the rain
A week after dealing with chilly conditions at Arkansas, the LSU football team may need to break out the hot chocolate and broth again Saturday night for its home game against UAB. Fans who plan to attend the 8 p.m. game will likely want to wear their winter weather gear,...
lafourchegazette.com
Dugas out as Thibodaux head football coach
Thibodaux High School will have a new head football coach in 2023. Tigers coach Chris Dugas confirmed to The Gazette on Friday morning that he's been relieved of his duties as coach – one week after the team ended their 2022 season with a 4-6 record. Dugas has been...
NOLA.com
Lakeshore rallies from a two touchdown deficit for a thrilling 35-34 second-round win at Opelousas
OPELOUSAS — Trailing No. 3 Opelousas by 14 points with six minutes to play, Lakeshore needed a few good bounces to keep its season alive. That's exactly what the Titans got. No. 14 Lakeshore scored 15 points during a 1:49 span in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 2-point conversion, to upset the Tigers 35-34 in the second round of the Division II nonselect playoffs on Nov. 18.
KPLC TV
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
A Louisiana musician's album, "Full Circle," featuring the LSU Tiger Band has nabbed a Grammy nomination.
NOLA.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
KPLC TV
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office, the year was 1972 and it […]
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
The Capital One building in north Lafayette has been sold; Here's what it will become
The former Capital One branch office in north Lafayette has been sold and will be converted into an urgent care clinic and doctors office. Baton Rouge-based 4 Gals LLC, represented by investor Michael DiVicenti Jr., bought the building at 3105 Louisiana Ave. for $1.45 million from Capital One National Association, land records show.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge
Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
brproud.com
Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
