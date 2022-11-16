ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

mypanhandle.com

No. 1 North Carolina takes on high-scoring James Madison

Before sirens of concern go off regarding North Carolina’s underwhelming beginning to the season, the top-ranked Tar Heels are looking at some of the benefits of what they’ve been through. “I think it’s good. We got a chance to see what we have to work on,” forward Armando...
No. 7 Duke races past Delaware 92-58

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Kyle Filipowski led No. 7 Duke with 18 points in the Blue Devils’ 92-58 victory over Delaware on Friday night. Filipowski made 7 of 13 shots and had eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-1). Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, while Mark Mitchell had 12 points and Jacob Grandison added 10 for Duke.
