Tlingit & Haida one of four Alaska tribal entities to receive Broadband Infrastructure Development Grant
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Peltola was notified that an additional $135.9 million in federal broadband grants is heading to Alaska. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCO) announced the four grants Thursday which include broadband programs in Western, Southcentral, and Southeastern Alaska.
Alaska's hospital safety ratings improve
(The Center Square) - Although the percentage of “A” ranked hospitals in Alaska remains low, a recent report confirms the state’s national ranking for hospital safety when compared to others nationwide has improved since earlier this year. According to the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Rankings...
Could oil-rich Alaska be forced to import natural gas? Two utilities are looking into it.
Amid warnings of diminishing natural gas supplies, utilities in Alaska, one of America’s biggest fossil fuel producers, are exploring imports of liquefied natural gas from outside the state to meet demand as contracts expire over the next decade. Two of Anchorage’s largest utilities have hired consultants to study bringing in liquefied natural gas, or LNG, […] The post Could oil-rich Alaska be forced to import natural gas? Two utilities are looking into it. appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
‘Army camouflage ice’? Odd frozen formations in Alaska marsh defy easy explanation
A frozen marsh in south central Alaska has become a source of debate on social media after it was found covered in “army camouflage ice.”. The mysterious formation came to light when videos and photos were shared on social media by Luc Mehl, an author, educator and Alaska outdoorsman.
Honoring the Alaska Territorial Guard
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - November is Native American Heritage month and Pete Peter, an Alaska Native veteran is proud to have served his country. Peter, who served in the National Guard dreamt of a memorial to honor those that came before him and served the same state and nation he served. “In 2003, the State of Alaska recognized them and the federal government also recognized them.” said Peter.
Advanced Supply Chain Intl. Wins $12.4M Contract for Federal Logistics in Alaska
A subsidiary of Anchorage-based Advanced Supply Chain International (ASCI) won a contract to provide logistics service support for federal agencies, both civilian and military, in Alaska. The US General Services Administration awarded ASCI Federal Services a Firm Fixed Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery/Definite Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth approximately $12.4 million. First...
Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners have been doing the Thanksgiving Blessing event since 2004. This year, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, they expect to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners with all the fixings. Meals will be delivered to people who are...
Alaska salmon hatchery operator agrees to pay $1M for environmental violations
A salmon hatchery operator in Prince William Sound has agreed to pay a $1 million fine for hazardous waste violations. Prince William Sound Aquaculture Corp. pled guilty to illegally burning fuel and waste at its hatcheries, which led to a worker being seriously injured. Alaska has 25 private nonprofit salmon...
Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends
Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis. A veteran economist described these contradictory forces in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Klatt Elementary students, staff fight for survival as ASD continues budget discussions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday night’s town hall meeting at Klatt Elementary School brought a crowd of parents, students and teachers out to voice their concerns over the possibility of their school closing. It was the fourth of six scheduled town halls to allow the public a chance to...
More than $300K raised for ‘Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each year, Covenant House Alaska holds its “Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness,” meant to bring the community together and support homeless youth. The event is part of a global movement to end youth homelessness. The idea behind it is for participants to give...
USDA grants $3.6M to improve wastewater systems and landfills in Interior Alaska
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is granting $3.6 million to Interior Alaska villages to help improve water systems and landfills. The grants will pay for new well and wastewater treatment systems for homes in Rampart and improvements to McGrath’s water system. They’ll also fund the engineering and environmental reports for a new solid waste facility in Ruby, new landfills in Rampart and Tanacross, and repairs to Nenana’s wastewater treatment system.
Thanksgiving Blessing offers Mat-Su, Anchorage residents free holiday meals
Southcentral Alaska families in need can visit several churches in the next few days to pick up all the food for a Thanksgiving feast, free of charge. The Food Bank of Alaska has partnered with churches in the Mat-Su and Anchorage to hold its annual Thanksgiving Blessing. Families can pick up a frozen turkey with a pan and gravy, along with stuffing, corn, green beans, potatoes, apples, cranberry sauce, margarine and dinner rolls while supplies last.
Alaska's job count up from last year
(The Center Square) - Alaska gained 6,100 jobs in October when compared to the same time last year, but the state's unemployment rate increased slightly, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The biggest winner is the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 2,900 jobs year over year, a 9.7% gain, according to DLWD statistics. "Although Alaska had moved past the peak visitor period by October, a...
Bryan Scoresby: Alaska elections are laughingstock of the nation, but it doesn’t have to be that way
Alaska elections have become the laughing stock of elections throughout the country right now. I have been in Alaska for only 30 years, missed one Matanuska-Susitna Borough election I can remember, always voted in person, and only twice voted early. I have no experience with voting absentee and the difficulties that those who vote that way have experienced. I am glad there is technology available so their votes are counted.
Toys For Tots delivers holiday joy to children across Alaska
Social media is a great resource to connect, however, there is something to be said about event pages getting lost in the shuffle. Oftentimes, users only see event pages that are sponsored or have been interacted with by a mutual friend. In a three week span, from October 10th to...
Alaska loses 4 soldiers to suspected suicides in a 3-week span
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The long dark hours of the winter season are once again back in Alaska, creating a feeling of isolation for many — including the thousands of military personnel stationed here. “They might find the lack of what they would consider social life or social activities...
Constitutional Convention question holds 70 percent disapproval vote in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As votes continue to be tabulated in the 2022 midterm election, many races in Alaska remain up in the air. However, Ballot Measure 1, the question of whether Alaska will hold a Constitutional Convention, is currently failing by a wide margin. This result is unlikely to...
First Alaskans Institute urges a No Vote on Ballot Measure No. 1 – The Constitutional Convention Question
First Alaskans Institute (FAI), a statewide Alaska Native advocacy nonprofit, takes a rare position to encourage Alaskan voters to vote no on the Constitutional Convention ballot measure. Alaska’s constitution requires that the question of a constitutional convention be put before voters every 10 years following the decennial census. FAI has...
Fish and Game puts down sow, 3 cubs in East Anchorage over threat to public safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four bears that were frequent visitors to a neighborhood in East Anchorage have been euthanized, according to the Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game Biologist Dave Battle said the four bears, who were seen frequently near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog, had become habituated to humans and their food.
