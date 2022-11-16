ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Predictions: Buckeyes Win Big Despite “The Game” Approaching

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day may have stated the team isn’t looking past Maryland, but I am. I’m sure many Buckeye fans are. The real challenge is ahead next week, so what I’m watching for from OSU is continued improvement in areas that will be important next week. Whether it can control the game on the ground and get Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming back involved in the passing game. Whether the run defense looks dominant enough to stop Michigan’s Heisman-contending rusher Blake Corum.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State “Hoping” To Have Jaxon Smith-Njigba Back This Season

News has been sparse as of late concerning Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who hasn’t been on the field for the Buckeyes since they played Iowa on Oct. 22. Smith-Njigba appeared briefly in the contest, hauling in one reception for seven yards, but he left shortly before halftime after appearing to tweak his hamstring, which has ailed him ever since the opener against Notre Dame. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said at the time that Smith-Njigba was on a pitch count that led to his early exit.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Four-Star Running Back Mark Fletcher Decommits From Ohio State

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star running back Mark Fletcher (6-1, 225) announced Wednesday that he is decommitting from Ohio State. Fletcher is the No. 260 overall prospect and No. 15 running back in 2023, and he had been committed to the Buckeyes since April. Despite his commitment to Ohio State, he continued taking visits to other schools such as Florida and Miami (Fla.), who are likely among the favorites to land Fletcher now.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy