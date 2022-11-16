“Scientists know that Mauna Loa will erupt but they can’t say when.” Mother Nature’s annoying that way. And we’ve been aware of volcanos in the Western world at least since the business with Vesuvius in 79 AD. But with absolute sanctimony and certainty our well paid Climatology academics and modelers can definitely predict the dire outcome of a worldwide global 1.5C increase in temperature over the next 78 years. If the climate crisis folk want to expand their company, for those of us who are open minded on the subject it would be helpful to have some empirical verification of at least a few of the predictions we have been provided. To my knowledge, none of them has materialized. That isn’t science. It’s theory.
