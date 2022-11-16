Read full article on original website
George J. Csizmar, 96, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - George J. Csizmar, 96, longtime resident of Glenfield, died on Wednesday evening, at Lewis County General Hospital where he had been a patient for a few days. George was born at the family home in Glenfield on December 13, 1925 the son of the late...
Bonnie Sue Petrie, 77, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bonnie Sue Petrie, age 77 of Heuvelton NY will be held on Monday (November 21, 2022) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Schirmer officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Lake Cemetery (Brasie Corners). Calling hours...
CindyLou Slate-Rogers, 66, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - CindyLou Slate-Rogers passed away Sunday, November 13th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 66 years old. A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, November 18th at the Adams Center Baptist Church. Born in Massena, NY on...
Services Rescheduled: Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Funeral Services for Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, are cancelled for today and will be rescheduled at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences to the family can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Grace M. Plamondon (Ubriaco), 78, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Grace M. Plamondon (Ubriaco), 78, of Adams, NY passed away on November 16, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her family. Born January 27, 1944, in Watertown, NY the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Abbate) Ubriaco. Grace was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She was always known to be caring and compassionate to everyone.
John A. Starkey, 90, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - John A. Starkey, 90, of Lyons Falls Road, passed away early Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home. John is survived by a daughter and her companion, Dena Starkey and Larry Johnson of Lyons Falls; three grandchildren, Virginia “Ginger” Williams and her companion, Robert Baslow; Louis A. “Butch” Brecheen II and his wife Brandy; Charles D. “Bocky” and Kimberly Brecheen; four great-grandchildren, Aaron, Stormie, Sarah and David; and a great-great grandson, Bryan. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Audrey; his son-in-law, Kent Lachney; a brother, Amile Starkey.
Sandra Lettiere, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Lettiere was 65 Years old and passed away at 11:00 PM Nov.16, 2022. At Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and health in Utica NY. She was a former resident at Bugbee Apartments on Washington street in Watertown NY. Arrangements are with Scala & Roefaro Funeral...
David J. Whalen III, 74, of Ellisburg
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - David J. Whalen III passed away Wednesday, November 16th at his home under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 74 years old. Among his survivors is his wife, Anne. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral...
Jeffrey P. Dillabough, 56, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey P. Dillabough, 56, of South Broad Street, Sackets Harbor, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Jeffrey was born in Huntsville, Alabama on July 6, 1966 to the late Patricia Dwyer. In 1984,...
Burial Reschedule: John C. “Jack” Webert, 84, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - The burial for John C. “Jack” Webert, scheduled for 11:00am Saturday, November 19th, has been delayed as a result of the weather. An updated service schedule will be published once finalized. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 14, 2022. Bud was born in Herndon, West Virginia, to Elliot Church and Eva Trogdon Church. Bud was employed in the transportation department at...
‘Wonderland’ comes to Sackets Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an immersive experience into Lewis Carroll’s “Wonderland.”. Coordinator Connie Nicolette says Sackets Harbor’s “Wonderland in the Harbor” combines elements from Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass.”. Watch the video for...
Herkimer Resident Fights Against Scleroderma for 18 Years
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – First diagnosed with ILD in 2005 when he was 53, John Salamone Junior has been fighting against this disease with persistence and optimism. Now working as a Scleroderma ambassador, he talked to patients with similar lung diseases to help them keep their heads up while preventing further development.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD -11/8/22 – 11/14/22
Time/Date: 00:48:00 – 11/13/22 Booking Number: 9150. 02:39:08 09/21/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. Time/Date: 20:51:00 – 11/09/22 Booking Number: 9112. Loc. of Arrest: 555 STATE ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date Statute Offense Description:. 14:46:29 10/03/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT. Inmate Name: GIAMMELLA, DEVIN...
Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
Fire heavily damages Watertown home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown was heavily damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire. City fire officials say the blaze at 205 Stuart Street was brought under control within minutes but extensive damage had already been done. Residents of the single-family home are all accounted for, with no injuries...
Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in front of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Wednesday evening. It happened on Washington Street right in front of the hospital. Watertown police say the person was taken into Samaritan right after being hit. Police say the vehicle’s driver swerved...
Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue
(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
Dannatburg: Remembering a lost community
WATSON, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County there are 26 towns and villages. But once upon a time, there were others. Like Dannatburg, which was just outside Watson. “If you were to go to Dannatburg today, you’d find there’s almost nothing there,” Lewis County Historical Society president Jonathan Miller said. “It’s what we call one of the lost communities of Lewis County.”
