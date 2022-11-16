OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO