TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County sheriff says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. Mark […]
radionwtn.com
Investigation Into Major Distribution Of Meth In West Tennessee Leads To Arrest
CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges. Since June, agents and officers...
actionnews5.com
Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/17/22 – 11/18/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/18/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
2 arrested from Camden home in ongoing drug investigation
CAMDEN, Tenn. — Two people were arrested Monday night as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Benton County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 26-year-old Wesley Jenkins, of Camden, and 31-year-old Kayla Hampton, of Huntingdon, were taken into custody at a home in Camden. A news release...
WBBJ
Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge
JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested. Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence. Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
WBBJ
Gibson County man wanted for attempted murder
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect. Police say 33-year-old Darius Riding, of Gibson County, is wanted after a shooting incident in Dyersburg. According to police, officers responded to the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 11-16-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the burglar who continues to steal from JK Beauty Supply on Hollywood Drive in Jackson, TN. He stole several thousands of dollars worth of wigs. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your...
WBBJ
Richard Duane Waltrip
Richard Duane Waltrip, age 37, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at his home in Huntingdon, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mr. Waltrip was born on April 20, 1985, in Jacksonville, FL. He proudly serviced in the United States Army before residing in Huntingdon. He had a great love for Alabama football.
WBBJ
Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on November 17, 2022
WBBJ
Oneil Taylor
Services for Mr. Oneil Taylor, age 77 of Lexington, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in Oak View Memorial Park in Alamo, Tennessee. The visitation will be held on Saturday, from 8:00 A.M., until time of service....
WBBJ
Yearly expenses discussed by Jackson officials
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson city leaders held their monthly budget committee meeting Thursday morning. Discussions included the audit that will be completed at the end of the year, along with the internal audit, as well as checking on the structure of the city funds to have them properly used.
WBBJ
$2,500 check given to Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization gave a donation to a local school. Modern Woodmen of America partnered with Arlington Elementary on a fundraiser called Drive for 25 to help out with teacher and student incentives. Modern Woodmen is a fraternal financial company that was established in 1883. Hunter Summar,...
WBBJ
Lisa Lewis
Services for Ms. Lisa Lewis, age 53 of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 3:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Lewis, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Lisa-Lewis-5/#!/Obituary.
tippahnews.com
Mark Hall changes plea, receives maximum sentence in racially-motivated simple-assault case
RIPLEY–Mark Hall will serve 11 months and 29 days after pleading guilty to nine counts of simple assault of nine black Ripley teens. The time is to be served concurrently. At this time, it is unsure where Hall will serve his time. Over the summer, Hall, 49, posted a...
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
WBBJ
Lynn Davis Coburn
Lynn Davis Coburn, age 81, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Bells Nursing Home, Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 18, 2022, in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in Memphis
A man that does online sales has a beef with the United States Postal Service in Memphis, claiming it has lost 38 packages he has mailed out. One man is not happy because his packages keep getting lost in the mail in Memphis, TN.
