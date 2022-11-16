Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Olivia Kieffer becomes first RC Christian athlete to make Division I commitment
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Olivia Kieffer has been a staple for the Rapid City Christian girls basketball program for the last four years. This week, she was rewarded for her efforts. Kieffer signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to play women’s basketball next year at the University of...
kotatv.com
Jenson delivered big plays for Stevens this season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens football team turned in a 3-5 regular season record in route to qualifying for the 11AAA playoffs. Jed Jenson turned in a big season as the Raiders quarterback.
kotatv.com
BHSU men’s basketball earns big win at East/West Challenge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 5th ranked Black Hills State men’s basketball defeated 19th ranked Minnesota-Moorhead 78-77 on Friday. Adam Moussa hit a buzzer beater to give the Yellow Jackets the win. Black Hills State is now 3-0 on the season and faces Augustana on Saturday.
kotatv.com
Karsen Kirsch-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Hill City volleyball team racked up an impressive 21-13 record this season. Karsen Kirsch played a key role in the Rangers success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!
kotatv.com
Stevens and Belle Fourche volleyball teams drop state tourney openers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The state volleyball tournaments tipped off on Thursday with all three classes being played in Sioux Falls. In the “AA” ranks Stevens fell to top seeded Sioux Falls Washington 3-0. In the “A” ranks Belle Fourche lost to Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0.
kotatv.com
KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
Sneak peek into what could be in store for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Several B-1B Lancer bombers have been deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The bombers are from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D. This is the second bomber deployment to the Pacific region this year.
kotatv.com
Centennial celebration for the Pennington County Courthouse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sound of music filled the air at the Pennington County Courthouse as the Courthouse Centennial Committee celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Pennington County courthouse being built in Rapid City. The building according to Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle, the building’s history...
KELOLAND TV
No injuries in Rapid City crash Tuesday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt in a crash south of Rapid City Tuesday morning. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a video of the scene to its Facebook page. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 79 near Spring Creek Road. A pickup...
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
kotatv.com
Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event. Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.
kotatv.com
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
kotatv.com
Diwali at South Dakota School of Mines: ‘We are here to celebrate the culture together’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Celebrating the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, Diwali is a festival of new beginnings. At the South Dakota School of Mines, the India Club is hosting a celebration this weekend. Diwali takes place over five days and this year millions of...
kotatv.com
Getting warmer over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not as cold for Saturday with temperatures in the 30s for many. Plenty of sunshine is expected. We will be mostly sunny for Sunday and temperatures will continue to rise. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s to finish up the weekend. Next week...
newscenter1.tv
Rowan Grace moves forward on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tuesday night on The Voice, the results were revealed and Rowan Grace is moving on! Rowan Grace Music posted on Facebook asking everyone to be ready to cast last minute votes in case she needed the Instant Save. But our favorite Voice contestant didn’t need the save. You can tune in to The Voice on NewsCenter1 next Monday as LIVE performances continue. For more about Rowan Grace’s journey or to download The Voice app for voting, click here. Check out Rowan’s performance from Monday night below.
kotatv.com
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man draws a 15-year suspended sentence for shooting at two men who stole a donation jar from his gun store. Adam Max was earlier convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. Max, an Army veteran, will also serve 10 years on probation and perform 500 hours of community service. He could have been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison for the shooting.
kotatv.com
Black Hills Chamber Music Society bringing Maya Anjali Buchanan ‘Home for the Holidays’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Chamber Music Society is bringing an internationally known, South Dakota-grown violinist back to Rapid City. “The Black Hills Chamber Music Society proudly presents, home for the holidays with violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan on November 20, 3:00 pm at the First Congregational Church in Rapid City,” said Michael Hill with the music society. ”Celebrated as one of the upcoming top violinists in the classical world, Maya brings her talents back to her hometown of Rapid City to start off the holiday season. She has chosen a specific program of Mozart, Dvorak, and Kreisler to be performed with pianist, Evan Solomon.”
kotatv.com
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
KEVN
More snow the next few days
Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
Black Hills Pioneer
Mountain lion kitten captured in Deadwood and released
DEADWOOD — A young mountain lion was captured in Deadwood Monday morning and released just outside of town. Trenton Haffley, regional terrestrial resources supervisor, with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, said the lion was spotted underneath a car behind Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer. Deadwood police were called who then called the GF&P.
