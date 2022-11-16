ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CNN

Trump sets off GOP identity crisis heading into 2024

The Republican Party is plunging into an identity crisis after its November red wave dissolved. And while almost everyone with power and influence in the GOP agrees it's a mess, no one can agree on how to fix it. Or whether Donald Trump should be involved.
GEORGIA STATE
KUOW

WA polls got the Senate race wrong. What happened?

The outcomes from last week's midterms are still being finalized, but already some results stand in stark contrast to polling ahead of Election Day. Stuart Elway, the director of the Crosscut/Elway Poll of Washington state voters, he spoke to KUOW's Angela King about the discrepancies. This interview has been edited...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects

The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223 seats, a narrow majority. Republicans needed 218 to claim control of the House. Ballots are still being counted in a handful of close races. Though the projections indicate Republicans will prevail, their slim majority is likely to complicate House...
CBS News

Merrick Garland names special counsel to oversee Trump documents case, part of Jan. 6 probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith, currently the chief prosecutor for the special counsel at the Hague, to be special counsel overseeing two investigations related to former President Donald Trump: one regarding documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, and the other involving whether anyone interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. Watch Garland's announcement in this CBS News Special Report anchored by Major Garrett.
CBS News

Kari Lake isn't conceding in Arizona governor's race she lost

Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, in a 2 1/2-minute video, made no mention of giving up in her...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

What's next for new House Democratic leadership

Democrats are searching for new leadership in the House and many prominent lawmakers aren't wasting any time stepping up after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will be stepping down from the speakership. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.
CBS News

White House condemns North Korea's latest long-range missile launch

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic that, Japanese officials said, had enough range to reach the mainland United States. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on the Biden administration's response to Pyongyang's latest missile tests and details on White House's decision to give Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman immunity in a lawsuit over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Dems move quickly to advance Respect for Marriage Act in lame duck session

It took less than a week in the Senate’s return to Washington to move forward a historic piece of legislation that would enshrine same-sex marriage into federal law, fulfilling a pre-midterm election promise to protect LGBTQ+ rights while Democrats, for just six more weeks, control the House of Representatives.  The bipartisan Respect for...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

CBS News

