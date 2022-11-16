Read full article on original website
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
Trump sets off GOP identity crisis heading into 2024
The Republican Party is plunging into an identity crisis after its November red wave dissolved. And while almost everyone with power and influence in the GOP agrees it's a mess, no one can agree on how to fix it. Or whether Donald Trump should be involved.
2024 GOP rivals court donors at big Las Vegas meeting, and some warn Trump is "a loser"
The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser" over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former Republican governors, members of his own...
Sen. Raphael Warnock, Georgia Democrats file lawsuit over 2021 voting law
Senator Raphael Warnock joined a group of Georgia Democrats in a lawsuit that aims to overturn a rule limiting Saturday early voting in the runoff election. Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for The Atlanta Journal Constitution, joined CBS News to discuss the suit and how former President Donald Trump's will affect the race.
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado House race
After a tight U.S. House race that was likely headed to a recount, Adam Frisch conceded to Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert on Friday. The Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen led a surprisingly difficult challenge against the renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right.
KUOW
WA polls got the Senate race wrong. What happened?
The outcomes from last week's midterms are still being finalized, but already some results stand in stark contrast to polling ahead of Election Day. Stuart Elway, the director of the Crosscut/Elway Poll of Washington state voters, he spoke to KUOW's Angela King about the discrepancies. This interview has been edited...
Trumps had role in fraud scheme, Allen Weisselberg testifies at company's trial
Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified in court Thursday, describing how Donald Trump and two of his children allegedly participated in a scheme to defraud tax authorities. Weisselberg said Donald Trump, or at times Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr., signed checks to pay up to $100,000...
What's left to count in the House? Republicans win control, but margin is narrow
Washington — CBS News projected Wednesday that Republicans have won 218 seats in the House of Representatives, the number needed for a majority. CBS News estimates they will win between 218 to 223 seats, giving them a narrow edge over Democrats. There remain a handful of races yet to...
Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects
The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223 seats, a narrow majority. Republicans needed 218 to claim control of the House. Ballots are still being counted in a handful of close races. Though the projections indicate Republicans will prevail, their slim majority is likely to complicate House...
Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and more thank House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service
U.S. political leaders are thanking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service after she announced Thursday that she will not seek another term as the House Democratic leader. CBS News projected Wednesday that the Republicans had clinched a majority of seats in the House in the midterm elections. Pelosi will...
Merrick Garland names special counsel to oversee Trump documents case, part of Jan. 6 probe
Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith, currently the chief prosecutor for the special counsel at the Hague, to be special counsel overseeing two investigations related to former President Donald Trump: one regarding documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, and the other involving whether anyone interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. Watch Garland's announcement in this CBS News Special Report anchored by Major Garrett.
Returning for a third term, Rep. Mike Levin aims for bipartisan bills in a GOP-controlled House
'This is the sort of seat and sort of incumbent that it would take a red wave to dislodge,' one expert said.
Kari Lake isn't conceding in Arizona governor's race she lost
Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, in a 2 1/2-minute video, made no mention of giving up in her...
Nancy Pelosi stepping aside as House Democratic leader, clearing the way for "new generation"
Washington — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who made history as the first woman to serve in the role, will not seek another term as Democratic leader, she said Thursday, bringing an end to two decades as head of the Democratic caucus as the party prepares to relinquish its majority to the Republicans.
What's next for new House Democratic leadership
Democrats are searching for new leadership in the House and many prominent lawmakers aren't wasting any time stepping up after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will be stepping down from the speakership. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.
White House condemns North Korea's latest long-range missile launch
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic that, Japanese officials said, had enough range to reach the mainland United States. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on the Biden administration's response to Pyongyang's latest missile tests and details on White House's decision to give Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman immunity in a lawsuit over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Prosecutors say storming Capitol was "means" for Oath Keepers to keep Biden from becoming president
Washington — In closing arguments Friday, prosecutors argued that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four of his subordinates had made the historic decision to oppose the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden on Jan. 6, 2021, using "any means necessary," attempting to upend centuries of lawful presidential transitions.
Senator James Risch: NATO is "as strong as it's ever been" amid war in Ukraine
Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian calls for a "short truce." Idaho Senator James Risch also spoke at the conference, and he joined CBS News' Catherine Herridge to talk about the war in Ukraine, NATO's response, and the latest threats from North Korea.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Dems move quickly to advance Respect for Marriage Act in lame duck session
It took less than a week in the Senate’s return to Washington to move forward a historic piece of legislation that would enshrine same-sex marriage into federal law, fulfilling a pre-midterm election promise to protect LGBTQ+ rights while Democrats, for just six more weeks, control the House of Representatives. The bipartisan Respect for...
