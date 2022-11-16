Read full article on original website
MLB
Here are the Cy Young Award vote totals
Below are point totals for the 2022 Cy Young Award balloting, as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Ballots for each award were submitted before the start of the postseason from two writers in every city, based on the league covered. The system rewards seven...
MLB
Goldy claims first NL MVP; Arenado finishes 3rd
Painfully close so many times before in a career highlighted by its consistent brilliance, Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finally captured his first National League MVP Award on Thursday night. Goldschmidt, twice a runner-up and a top-six finisher five times, beat out Padres third baseman Manny Machado and teammate...
MLB
Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
MLB
Machado finishes runner-up in NL MVP race
SAN DIEGO -- No Padre in the past 26 seasons has come as close to winning an MVP Award as Manny Machado in 2022. But the superstar third baseman ultimately came up short of the sport's top individual honor. Machado finished second in voting for the National League MVP Award...
MLB
Urías places 3rd in NL Cy Young voting
LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers ace Julio Urías finished third in the BBWAA National League Cy Young Award voting behind the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara, who was the unanimous winner, and runner-up Max Fried of the Braves. Urías received seven second-place votes, nine third-place votes, five fourth-place votes and one...
MLB
Unanimous: Alcantara 1st Marlin to win NL Cy Young
MIAMI -- At the age of 8, Sandy Alcantara decided to become a pitcher full time. Though the Little Leaguer enjoyed showing off his arm in the outfield of La Luisa Blanca in Monte Plata, Dominican Republic, he had never been a particularly good hitter. So Alcantara remained on the mound, throwing the ball toward home plate around 35 mph.
MLB
Manoah finishes third in AL Cy Young race
TORONTO -- Coming off a breakout season in which he emerged as one of baseball’s rare combinations of dominance and durability, Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah finished third in the voting for the American League Cy Young Award, as revealed on Wednesday night on MLB Network. Astros ace Justin...
MLB
All Rise! Judge named AL MVP after historic 62-HR year
NEW YORK -- "All Rise" for the American League’s Most Valuable Player. Aaron Judge’s 2022 season captured the attention and imagination of the baseball world at large, highlighted by his journey to shatter Roger Maris’ AL single-season record for home runs. That unforgettable campaign was recognized on Thursday, when Judge was crowned as the AL MVP Award winner, as voted by eligible members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
MLB
The case for each 2022 MVP Award finalist
Any player nominated for a Most Valuable Player Award has obviously had a great season. But describing what this year's MVP candidates accomplished as "great" kind of undersells their seasons. In the American League, home run history was made out east while last year's MVP continued to make his own...
MLB
Here are 11 potential non-tender candidates
More than 250 players around the Majors are eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, though that number figures to drop by Friday night, when all 30 teams must tender contracts to such players. Players tendered contracts will have until Jan. 13 to work out new deals with their clubs before...
MLB
Alonso among 5 Mets to get NL MVP votes
NEW YORK -- The Mets may not have taken home the first MVP Award in club history, but they still fared remarkably well in balloting following their 101-win season. Five Mets earned spots on National League MVP ballots, including Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, who finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Jeff McNeil, Edwin Díaz and Starling Marte also received votes.
MLB
New Pirates first baseman Choi is ready to be a leader
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos' Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Pirates entered the offseason with several boxes that needed to be checked. First base was one. Veteran leadership was another. With the acquisition of Ji-Man Choi from the Rays via trade on Nov. 10, Pittsburgh has, at least partially, addressed both areas with one move.
MLB
Cease finishes 2nd in AL Cy Young balloting
CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease finished second for the 2022 American League Cy Young Award, with Houston’s Justin Verlander capturing his third career honor, as announced Wednesday night on MLB Network. Verlander received all 30 of the first-place votes for 210 points, followed by Cease at 97 points with 14...
MLB
Cardinals non-tender former closer Reyes
After his massive potential as a frontline starter and even as a lights-out closer was derailed due to arm injuries over the past seven seasons, Alex Reyes’ tumultuous run with the Cardinals ended on Friday. The Cardinals announced that they would not offer Reyes a contract for the 2023...
MLB
Ohtani finishes 2nd for AL MVP Award
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani incredibly improved on his historic 2021 season that saw him win the American League MVP Award unanimously, but it wasn’t enough to win the award for a second straight year, as he finished second to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Judge won the award for the...
MLB
Phils tender contract to Hoskins, 5 other arb-eligibles
PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies would offer Rhys Hoskins a contract before Friday’s 8 p.m. ET non-tender deadline. They did, and it was a no-brainer. But then so was every other Phillies player eligible for salary arbitration, including José Alvarado, Ranger Suárez, Seranthony Domínguez, Edmundo Sosa and Sam Coonrod.
MLB
Judge, Goldy slug their way to 1st MVP Awards
Much like when Aaron Judge gets a hold of one, there wasn’t much doubt about the outcome of this year’s American League Most Valuable Player voting. The real intrigue rested in the Senior Circuit, where co-Cardinals candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado and Padres third baseman Manny Machado all mounted strong cases as the National League’s standout star.
MLB
5 active pitchers who are due for a Cy Young
The Cy Young Award results, as you might have heard, were announced Wednesday night, and your winners, in what was hardly a surprise, were Houston’s Justin Verlander and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara. It was Verlander’s third Cy Young Award and Alcantara’s first -- the first Cy Young for that Marlins franchise.
MLB
Braves' scouting director heaps praise on Harris, Strider
It was shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Dana Brown, the Braves’ director of scouting, heard a ping on his iPhone. It was a text from outfielder Michael Harris II. Harris had been named the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year a few hours earlier and reached out to thank Brown for selecting him in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
MLB
Breaking down the Cubs' non-tender decisions
CHICAGO -- The Cubs created more room for upcoming offseason additions on Friday, making a series of decisions ahead of the deadline to tender contracts to unsigned players on the 40-man roster. The North Siders non-tendered outfielder Rafael Ortega, along with former prospects Brailyn Marquez and Alexander Vizcaíno, making them...
