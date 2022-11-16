ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Makes His Pick Between USC, Tennessee

No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 USC are two of the 9-1 teams on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. SEC analyst Paul Finebaum gave his prediction for these two teams during an appearance with ESPN's First Take on Wednesday. “I think they’re going to take Tennessee,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Saban Shares Why He Struggles to Watch Non-Alabama CFB Games

Nick Saban is as dialed in as it gets when his Alabama football team is on the field, or during film study of upcoming opponents. Watching other games as a fan is very difficult for the legendary coach, though, he admitted during his weekly radio show on Thursday night. Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clayton News Daily

Titans OC Downing Arrested for DUI After Win Over Packers

Following the Titans’ win over the Packers on Thursday night, Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding in Williamson County in Tennessee, as first reported by Terry Downing of Titan Insider and later confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Downing was processed at just past 4:30 a.m. ET, and he posted bond two hours later.
NASHVILLE, TN

