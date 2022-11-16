Read full article on original website
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Paul Finebaum Makes His Pick Between USC, Tennessee
No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 USC are two of the 9-1 teams on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. SEC analyst Paul Finebaum gave his prediction for these two teams during an appearance with ESPN's First Take on Wednesday. “I think they’re going to take Tennessee,”...
Top 20 Boys Combo Guards in the Country Entering 2022 High School Basketball Season
As the 2022-23 high school basketball season tips off over the next month, SBLive Sports will be highlighting some of the top players at their position entering the new year. Here are 20 combo guards in high school boys basketball with sky-high expectations for the 2022-23 season (The list is in alphabetical order.):
Saban Shares Why He Struggles to Watch Non-Alabama CFB Games
Nick Saban is as dialed in as it gets when his Alabama football team is on the field, or during film study of upcoming opponents. Watching other games as a fan is very difficult for the legendary coach, though, he admitted during his weekly radio show on Thursday night. Saban...
NFL Draft Profile: Brodric Martin, Defensive Lineman, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Western Kentucky iDL Brodric Martin
2022 Vols' football: How to watch, listen to Tennessee-South Carolina
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Vols are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings. Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4)...
Titans OC Downing Arrested for DUI After Win Over Packers
Following the Titans’ win over the Packers on Thursday night, Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding in Williamson County in Tennessee, as first reported by Terry Downing of Titan Insider and later confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Downing was processed at just past 4:30 a.m. ET, and he posted bond two hours later.
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection before Week 12
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
University of Virginia running back wounded in Sunday's bus shooting was trying to warn others when he was shot, his mother says
The mother of University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who was hospitalized in a shooting that killed three football players Sunday, says her son was trying to warn others before being struck by gunfire. Hollins, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is one of two people wounded when a...
Fact or Fiction: UCLA to the Big Ten, LSU and Tennessee in the CFP, Battle for Los Angeles
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he weighs in on the UC Board of Regents potentially holding up UCLA's move to the B1G...
Playoff implications: Oregon-Utah, UCLA-USC head-to-head predictions
