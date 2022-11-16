Read full article on original website
Related
nomadlawyer.org
Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii
Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
bigislandnow.com
Keiki with disabilities can experience surfing at upcoming free camp in Hilo
Big Island keiki with disabilities will again have the chance to catch a few waves as part of an upcoming day camp in Hilo. The Surfers Healing Camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at Richardson Ocean Park. Experienced surfing instructors, surfboards and life vests will be provided. The event is free for all participants.
bigislandvideonews.com
“Holidays in Kahuku” Set For December 3rd
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is inviting the public to the free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 3rd. (BIVN) – A “Holidays in Kahuku” event is set for December 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kahuku Unit of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
bigislandnow.com
Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September
Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
KHON2
Hawaii County Police Chief selection has begun
The search is underway for the Big Island's next police chief. The Hawaii County Police Comission heard public testimony Friday. Nov. 18 about the selection process. The Hawaii County Police Commission is deciding who will fill the police department's top spot.
KHON2
Down utility lines close portion of this Hilo road
The Hawaii Police Department said that downed utility lines have closed off a portion of Kanoelehua Avenue on Friday morning.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
kauainownews.com
Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout
On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
mauinow.com
Multiple rescues launched as ocean goers get caught in large surf along Maui shorelines
Large surf on the North Shore of Maui has kept Ocean Safety Officers busy over the last couple of days. On Wednesday afternoon at Kanahā Beach Park, there were five active rescues made in large. surf reported to be in the 10- to 12-foot range. The rescues involved two...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island high school students wave signs against deadly fentanyl
One pill can kill. Fentanyl kills. Narcan saves lives. These were just a few of the messages Kealakehe High School students and health care workers were spreading on Tuesday afternoon during a sign waving along Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona. About 30 teenagers were joined by Hawai‘i County Mayor...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisory canceled for Molokai, but downpours still possible for eastern end of state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory that was issued early Friday morning for the island of Molokai has been canceled after heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches subsided. The downpours were the result of a trough that was located just to the north of Maui County, which increased moisture and instability.
KHON2
‘Heart of Maui’ film intent on saving forest birds
Haleakalā National Park has released a new short documenary, "Heart of Maui" in an effort to understand why we need to take action to save the forest birds of Hawai'i.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawai‘i Island Asked To Reduce Electricity Use This Evening
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - With several large generators unavailable, and wind resources forecast to be lower than usual, Hawaiian Electric is again calling for conservation. UPDATE – (5 p.m. on Thursday, November 17) An unexpected 66 megawatt shortfall of power has forced Hawaiʻi island customers to once again limit...
mauinow.com
West Maui wildfire that started in Kauaʻula is now 90% contained
The Kaua’ula Fire first reported on Nov. 8, is now considered 90% contained, according to fire officials. The burn area remained at 2,100 acres this morning. On Wednesday, strong winds at the upper elevations of the burn area exposed some hot spots which were addressed by Air 1, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro. “These hot spots were well within the burn perimeter and did not threaten to spread further,” he said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
KITV.com
Big Island water customers urged to confirm payments after Hilo drop box vandalized
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some Hawaii County water customers are being asked to call the Department of Water Supply customer service to confirm their payments were received after a payment drop box in Hilo was vandalized twice in the last week. The thief or thieves struck the payment drop box...
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
bigislandnow.com
Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo to celebrate Polynesian culture with special lūʻaus Nov. 21 and Dec. 26
The Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo will host special Hōʻike style lūʻau shows on Nov. 21 and Dec. 26., telling stories of Polynesia, Hawaiʻi Island and Hilo town. In partnership with Island Breeze Productions and Hālau Ka Lehua Pua Kamaehu, the events called Pāwehi Hōʻike will pay tribute to the music, hula and the variety of dynamic Polynesian cultures that inhibit the Island of Hawaiʻi and community of Hilo.
KITV.com
Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Comments / 0