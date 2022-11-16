Competitors from across the U.S. and around the world were in Atmore last weekend (Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13) for the World’s Toughest Mudder event. The “extreme endurance experience,” during which participants complete a 5-mile, obstacle-filled loop as many times as possible in a 24-hour period, was held off Ewing Farm Road. The event started at noon on Saturday and ended at noon Sunday.

ATMORE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO