Read full article on original website
Related
alreporter.com
Provisional ballots bring Conecuh County sheriff’s race to tie, recount Friday
Conecuh County Sheriff candidates Democrat Randy Brock, left, and Republican Mike Blackmon, right. Only one vote separated the two candidates for Conecuh County sheriff on Tuesday, and that drew to a dead tie after provisional ballots were counted a week after the election. Before the provisional count, Democrat Randy Brock...
ssrnews.com
Missing Dog “Karma” Case Comes Back to Bite Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office
In-home video surveillance showing Deputy Pinto questioning Damien Graves. Photo courtesy Damien Graves. A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office inquiry determined Deputy Felipe Pinto violated agency policy in a botched 2021 case involving a Navarre couple, who were facing felonies until the prosecutor dropped all charges after noticing video evidence against them appeared edited.
Second person charged for the 2021 murder of Pace 14-year-old
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail, Nov. 17, and charged with the 2021 murder of 14-year-old Cody Walker. Issac Cameron Daniels, 21, of Vestavia Hills, Ala., was originally arrested on Nov. 9, in Jefferson County, Ala. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail […]
wtvy.com
Not guilty: Jury returns capital murder verdict
More money is making its way to Coffee County! Today. Governor Kay Ivey awarded the commission a 350-thousand dollar grant. In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss holiday decor.
57-year-old man dead at Atmore Municipal Jail: SBI investigating
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday, Nov. 13, a death was reported at the Atmore Municipal Jail. At the request of the Atmore Police Department, special agents with the SBI launched an investigation into the death. Special agents identified Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of […]
oppnewsonline.com
Coffee County woman convicted on drug charges
On Tuesday, a Covington County jury convicted a Coffee County woman of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The seven-woman, five-man jury deliberated a short time before finding Yesha James, 31, guilty of possessing cocaine and the synthetic controlled substance commonly referred to as spice. Circuit Judge Benjamin M. Bowden presided over the case. The State was represented at trial by Chief Assistant District Attorney Grace Jeter.
1 teenager dead, 2 people injured in fatal Chumuckla Hwy. crash: FHP
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One teenager is dead and two more people are seriously injured after a fatal crash on Chumuckla Highway in Santa Rosa County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. On Nov. 17, at 7:34 a.m., an SUV was traveling in the northbound lane on Chumuckla Hwy., north of Hidden Oak […]
This is Brewton, Alabama: Past and present
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — 60 miles north of the coast, a town of 5,200 people surrounded by woods and waterways, has a legacy across the globe. The town is Brewton, Ala. Mayor Yank Lovelace took office in 2012. His family is a founding family with roots that go back to the early 1800s. “Brewton was […]
The Battle of Murder Creek: A Brewton football tradition
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The creek that divides Brewton and East Brewton is a battle line. It represents the divide between W.S. Neal High School from T.R. Miller High School, just 4 miles apart. Hereabouts, there’s a whole week devoted their annual rivalry game, one of the biggest football showdowns in the state of Alabama. […]
atmorenews.com
World’s Toughest Mudder held in Atmore
Competitors from across the U.S. and around the world were in Atmore last weekend (Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13) for the World’s Toughest Mudder event. The “extreme endurance experience,” during which participants complete a 5-mile, obstacle-filled loop as many times as possible in a 24-hour period, was held off Ewing Farm Road. The event started at noon on Saturday and ended at noon Sunday.
Atmore Advance
Atmore seniors to vie for ERC title
Atmore’s seniors youth football team will play for the 2022 ERC Championship this Saturday in Baker, Fla. The seniors will face Andalusia at 5:30 p.m. In other championship games at Baker, Flomaton will face Andalusia at 4 p.m. for the juniors; Andalusia faces Brewton at 2:30 p.m. for the sophomores; and Andalusia faces W.S. Neal at 1 p.m. for the freshmen.
The story of the Ritz Movie Theatre sign in Brewton
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A unique piece of Brewton history sits at the major highway intersection in town. A tall movie theatre entrance that dates back to the 1930s is rich with American History. The building sits at the corner of HWY 41 and 31. The large marquee Brewton and electronic screen serve as a […]
Eat for free, only pay if you can at Brewton restaurant
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Lisa McMillan treats everyone like family. Her restaurant, Drexell & Honeybees, offers great down-home cookin’. BBQ ribs, meatloaf, squash casserole, corn and other tasty stuff is always cooking in the kitchen. The one thing you won’t find is a cash register or a credit card machine, though. “Anyone can come in […]
Comments / 0