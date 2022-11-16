Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes NBA History
Kevin Durant made NBA history during Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.
This Clippers-Warriors Trade Features Klay Thompson
If you showed someone the top of the NBA’s Western Conference standings right now, they might ask you a simple question: what year is this?. Have I been in a coma? Have the past several years of my life been a dream? This is not how this is supposed to look.
Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons About Facing The 76ers Next Tuesday: "It's Gonna Be Bad... Philadelphia Don't Mess Around."
NBA analyst Charles Barkley wants Ben Simmons to be careful when he plays against the Philadelphia 76ers.
ESPN
Curry scores 50 points, but Suns beat Warriors 130-119
PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker stepped back for a 3-pointer in the closing minute of the third quarter as Golden State's Stephen Curry gamely tried to stay with him, putting a hand in his face. Booker made the shot anyway as a frustrated Curry dropped his head. No matter...
Sporting News
Who has the most 50 point games in NBA history? Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan lead full list of all-time player leaderboard
Wilt Chamberlain once averaged 50.4 points per game for an entire season, so it should come as no surprise that he has the most 50-point games in NBA history. Over his legendary 14-year career, Chamberlain recorded a total of 118 50-point games in the regular season. Michael Jordan has the next-most all-time with — are you ready for this? — 31 50-point games.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Joel Embiid, Sixers react to losing Tyrese Maxey to injury in win over Bucks
PHILADELPHIA–The scoreboard read that the Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 at home. It was a really terrific effort led by Joel Embiid who had 32 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in the win, but the Sixers also took a loss in this one. Tyrese Maxey,...
Scanlon: Magic lack sense of urgency about winning
The Orlando Magic went 3-4 on a recent homestand — not bad by Magic standards, but not good enough to lift them off the bottom rungs of the Eastern Conference after the first month of the NBA season. It's going to be another long season if they don't put some wins together soon,...
Ben Simmons: 'I'm Coming, I'm Getting There'
The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons is finding his stride on the hardwood.
Tri-City Herald
Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame
In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
Deadspin
Is the sun setting on Klay Thompson?
The gulf between Steph Curry and Klay Thompson has never been wider. In their primes, Curry was the alpha, but Thompson was right behind him. In recent years, injuries have accelerated Thompson’s career clock and we may be seeing the effects reach critical mass. En route to Golden State’s 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Curry poured 50 points on 28 shots, adding six assists, and nine boards. Curry has been sipping from the fountain of youth, dissecting defenses built to obstruct him, and still managing to create buckets at an otherworldly rate. Thompson looks prehistoric.
Kevin Durant Praises Ben Simmons Insurgence: 'It Gives All Of Us Confidence'
After stringing together the best performances of his short Brooklyn Nets career, Kevin Durant is excited for Ben Simmons.
750thegame.com
OSN: Should The Portland Trail Blazers Seriously Go After Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis?
(AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) The Portland Trail Blazers entered the season viewed as a potential play-in team. As it stands now, they’re first in the Western Conference. A couple of perennial favorites have gotten off to horrid starts, like the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors, which have helped propel the Blazers to the top of the conference. Let’s not discredit what the Blazers have done so far, though, as their team play has been some of the best in the league. They’re currently 10-4, even with Dame and Simons missing time this year, another testament to the team play aspect of their game. Jusuf Nurkic has picked up where he left off last year defensively and on the boards, hovering around the top ten in most rebounding categories. When Dame has been in the lineup, he’s been that game-changer he always was, putting him in the top ten for offensive rating and plus-minus minutes. As a team, though, the Blazers are playing a true half-court style. They’re excelling in four categories that amplify that half-court offense: free throw attempts, three-point percentage, making the extra pass, and not fouling opponents. In all of these categories, the Blazers rank in the top five, a direct byproduct of Coach Billups’ mindset (which won him the championship back with the Pistons).
Joel Embiid’s crazy stretch of dominance that Shaq, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar couldn’t reach
Joel Embiid is on a total heater right now. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man is not only leading the team to wins but is putting up some absurd stat lines. In the Sixers’ 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Embiid went for a hat trick of superb games and made some history in the process.
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
Yardbarker
Charles Bassey makes his mark on the NBA
Over the course of just six games, Charles Bassey has made his mark on the NBA. In a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, Bassey set an NBA record off the bench. In just 18 minutes of play, Bassey recorded 5 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks. Not only was he the first bench player to record 14 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 4 assists in under 20 minutes, but he was also the second player in NBA history to do so.
Tri-City Herald
Justin Jefferson Says His Toe Is Fine — And He Talked To Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday
Justin Jefferson's toe is fine, folks. No need to worry. The Vikings' superstar receiver was listed as limited with a toe injury for the team's walkthrough session on Wednesday. That obviously turned some heads, considering Jefferson's importance to the Vikings, his recent career day against the Bills, and the NFC seeding implications of this Sunday's huge game against the Cowboys.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Made Great Decision Letting Kenny Golladay Leave
Man, did the Lions make the right decision on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay, a third-round draft pick of Detroit in 2017 (No. 96 overall), played his first four seasons in the Motor City, and accumulated 183 receptions, 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Northern Illinois product recorded back-to-back...
Tri-City Herald
Houston Texans Corner Derek Stingley Jr. Questionable vs. Commanders With Hamstring Injury
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was sidelined at practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. His status for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders has not been determined yet, per a league source. The Texans are expected to take precautions with their first-round draft pick...
Tri-City Herald
Burns Chases Another Addition to ‘the Web’
Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb tabbed Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as "Houdini in a helmet" during his weekly press conference with the media on Thursday. I must say, there's a lot of ways to describe how good Jackson really is but Holcomb's definition takes the cake. Although the Panthers...
