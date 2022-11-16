(AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) The Portland Trail Blazers entered the season viewed as a potential play-in team. As it stands now, they’re first in the Western Conference. A couple of perennial favorites have gotten off to horrid starts, like the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors, which have helped propel the Blazers to the top of the conference. Let’s not discredit what the Blazers have done so far, though, as their team play has been some of the best in the league. They’re currently 10-4, even with Dame and Simons missing time this year, another testament to the team play aspect of their game. Jusuf Nurkic has picked up where he left off last year defensively and on the boards, hovering around the top ten in most rebounding categories. When Dame has been in the lineup, he’s been that game-changer he always was, putting him in the top ten for offensive rating and plus-minus minutes. As a team, though, the Blazers are playing a true half-court style. They’re excelling in four categories that amplify that half-court offense: free throw attempts, three-point percentage, making the extra pass, and not fouling opponents. In all of these categories, the Blazers rank in the top five, a direct byproduct of Coach Billups’ mindset (which won him the championship back with the Pistons).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO