Human smuggling: it's happening at our northern, as well as our southern border
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and Entertainment
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.
whcuradio.com
Marijuana dispensary might open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new marijuana shop could be coming to Ithaca. Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe says it would be located on the Commons. He says state officials are considering a license for the site. It would be designated as a conditional adult use retail...
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse is looking for a flag redesign done by you!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The city of Syracuse is on the hunt for a new city flag, and are extending the redesign submission process out to you. Members of the public are encouraged to submit designs to the Flag Redesign Committee, which can be done electronically at HERE. Adapt...
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
Updated NY State + NYC COVID-19 Guidelines Bring Welcome Relief for Hospitality Employers
Article contributed by Nija M. Davis-Pedlar and Valerie Bluth, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Over the last few months, New York State and New York City have announced a number of significant changes to the rules imposed on New York employers to address COVID-19 in the workplace. New York State...
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
wrvo.org
Central New York getting ready for arrival of Micron
Central New York is getting ready for the arrival of Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said county officials are already hard at work to prepare. "We've already started the work to get the site ready, to get the construction timeline going, and stay on time,” he said. “At the same time, we have to develop workforce. We have to continue to grow our housing market."
fox29.com
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties as massive snowstorm hits
NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The National Weather Service received reports early Friday of more than a foot of snow along the eastern...
WRGB
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
School Delays in Central New York for November 16
The kids can head back to bed, at least for a few more hours. The first snowfall of the season has some schools in Central New York starting a little later. Little Falls - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K Mohawk Valley Christian Academy - 2 hour...
localsyr.com
Report: New York, Vermont among 10 worst states for potholes
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s prime pothole development season. In winter and early spring when temperatures change frequently, snow and ice can melt and seep into the pavement. Then, when the temperature drops again, the water refreezes and expands, cracking the road and opening up a pothole. According...
urbancny.com
Molina Healthcare of New York to Host Food and Clothing Thanksgiving Giveaway Event in Syracuse
Molina Healthcare of New York will host a food and clothing Thanksgiving giveaway event for individuals and families in Syracuse. Free turkeys, coats, hats, gloves, shoes and other items will be distributed to attendees, while supplies last, on a first-come, first-served basis. Sankofa Park. 2101-11 S. Salina St. Syracuse, NY...
WRGB
New York State lost $11 billion to unemployment fraud; will the funds ever be recovered?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We now know New York State lost at least 11 billion dollars because of people scamming the state's unemployment system during the pandemic. Now the question is, will we ever get that money back?. The New York State Comptroller's office tells us that a list...
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
