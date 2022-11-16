ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Marijuana dispensary might open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new marijuana shop could be coming to Ithaca. Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe says it would be located on the Commons. He says state officials are considering a license for the site. It would be designated as a conditional adult use retail...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

City of Syracuse is looking for a flag redesign done by you!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The city of Syracuse is on the hunt for a new city flag, and are extending the redesign submission process out to you. Members of the public are encouraged to submit designs to the Flag Redesign Committee, which can be done electronically at HERE. Adapt...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Central New York getting ready for arrival of Micron

Central New York is getting ready for the arrival of Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said county officials are already hard at work to prepare. "We've already started the work to get the site ready, to get the construction timeline going, and stay on time,” he said. “At the same time, we have to develop workforce. We have to continue to grow our housing market."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Report: New York, Vermont among 10 worst states for potholes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s prime pothole development season. In winter and early spring when temperatures change frequently, snow and ice can melt and seep into the pavement. Then, when the temperature drops again, the water refreezes and expands, cracking the road and opening up a pothole. According...
VERMONT STATE
localsyr.com

Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill

(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy