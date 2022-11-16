ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we want to see when FSU takes on Louisiana

The Osceola staff typically offers a few keys to victory and score predictions on Fridays. Florida State is a huge favorite, a 24-point favorite to be exact, in the matchup against Louisiana on Saturday. And with the way the Seminoles have been playing over the course of the last month, and really the vast majority of the season, the Osceola staff is thinking, probably a lot like you, that FSU will roll to its fourth straight victory against the Rajin' Cajuns in advance of next Friday's Sunshine Showdown against Florida.
Sweet 16: FSU soccer comes back in second half to defeat LSU

The No. 1 Florida State soccer team (15-2-3) defeated eighth seeded LSU 4-1 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the 20th time in program history. The win also marked head coach Brian Pensky’s 200th career win. The Seminoles improved to 20-2 in the second round of the NCAA...
Osceola Tailgate: FSU vs Louisiana

In this week's edition of the Osceola Tailgate show, host Pat Burnham is joined by Osceola Football Analyst Mark Salva and Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein to talk FSU football as the Seminoles (8-3, 5-3 ACC) get ready to host Louisiana (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
