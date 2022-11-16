The Osceola staff typically offers a few keys to victory and score predictions on Fridays. Florida State is a huge favorite, a 24-point favorite to be exact, in the matchup against Louisiana on Saturday. And with the way the Seminoles have been playing over the course of the last month, and really the vast majority of the season, the Osceola staff is thinking, probably a lot like you, that FSU will roll to its fourth straight victory against the Rajin' Cajuns in advance of next Friday's Sunshine Showdown against Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO