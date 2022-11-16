ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Rep. Tony McCombie elected House GOP Leader

By Jordan Muck, Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06blmX_0jCL9zHM00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Republicans in Springfield have picked a new caucus leader following news that longtime House GOP Leader Jim Durkin intends to step down.

Illinois Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) will take up the position when the new General Assembly is sworn in next January.

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ

Before becoming a state Representative, McCombie served as the Mayor of Savanna and previously chaired the House Republican campaign organization. McCombie is also the Republican spokesperson for the Restorative Justice Committee.

“The House Republican Caucus is focused on helping Illinois families by offering common sense solutions to the many problems our state faces,” McCombie said. “We will be a unified force that will grow our party by sticking to our core values and ending the corruption that has pervaded state government.”

Illinois Dems don’t expect SAFT-T Act to be ‘gutted’ in veto session

The vote, which took place Tuesday, comes after significant party losses in last week’s election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
Effingham Radio

Illinois House And Senate Will Have New Republican Leaders

The Illinois House and Senate will have new Republican leaders. House Republican Lawmakers voted to elect State Representative Tony McCombie of Savanna as the Chamber’s Minority Leader. McCombie talks about her top priority. McCombie will be replacing Jim Durkin in the role. Senate Republicans chose John Curran of Downers...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Sycamore state rep. praises new House Republican Leader

Republican Sycamore State Representative Jeff Keicher is praising the new House Republican Leader elect, Tony McCombie (MIC-cohm-bee) of Savanna, who will be the first woman to lead a caucus in the Illinois House of Representatives. Keicher says that McCombie acted as mentor for him when he was first elected and...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Republicans expect change in party leadership at Illinois statehouse

With Illinois Republicans losing ground in the Illinois House following last week’s election, a change in leadership is expected. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s office announced he’s secured a second term as Illinois House Speaker for the term that begins mid-January. “The people of...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

New Republican leaders at the Illinois Capitol

SPRINGFIELD – Being the first woman to lead a caucus of the Illinois House of Representatives may be an important thing, but House Minority Leader-elect Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) says it’s not the only thing. “I was the first female mayor in Savanna, so this is not a first...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmaker files amendment to SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Advocates for the SAFE-T Act rallied in the capitol on Wednesday. The controversial criminal justice law was a major talking point during the election. Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett filed an amendment on behalf of the state’s attorney association that would clarify. Politicians on both sides agree that clarifications need to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

The future of the Illinois GOP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Republican Party is looking inward after a devastating election cycle. The party failed to win any of their high priority races, lost seats in the House and failed to break the Democratic supermajorities in both chambers. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin is stepping down from his position. He said […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers considering changes to SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is returning to Springfield next week for the fall veto session, which could include changes to the SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, or the SAFE-T Act, was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George […]
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords

Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Man sentenced to seven years for helping ISIS; ISU farm fire collapses building

State superintendent of education retiring The leadership of the Illinois State Board of Education is about to change. Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala is stepping down in January. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced her retirement for Jan. 31, 2023. The issue of ISBE leadership under Ayala was a flashpoint in the recent gubernatorial election with Pritzker’s Republican challenger saying his first action if elected would be to fire...
ILLINOIS STATE
qrockonline.com

Pritzker Touts Report Showing Illinois’ Economic Success

Governor Pritzker is touting a report showing a positive outlook for Illinois’ economy. The governor’s Office of Management and Budget released an annual report showing under his leadership, Illinois is in its best fiscal shape in decades. The governor is credited with working with the General Assembly and elected officials to balance state budgets, tackle the state’s multi-billion-dollar bill backlog, repay COVID related short-term borrowings early, make 500 million-dollars in payments to the state’s pension systems and put more than one-billion-dollars in a savings account for fiscal emergencies or economic downturns.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy