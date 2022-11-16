Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Danville property to be added to revitalization effort
Danville City Council will release 12 nuisance abatements and thousands of dollars in fines on a parcel of land on Colquhoun Street so it can be donated to the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. The city held about $5,000 in liens and fines on the property near the W.W. Moore...
WDBJ7.com
Renovations to begin for Danville’s former White Mill next month
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The work needed to turn Danville’s former White Mill into residential and commercial spaces is set to start at the beginning of December. The White Mill will soon be filled with 150 apartments, plus restaurants and shops. The canal in front of the mill will also be extended to create a white-water rafting course for kayakers to enjoy.
WSET
City council members volunteer at Lynchburg Daily Bread
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several state and local officials volunteered at Lynchburg Daily Bread Friday morning. The Daily Bread serves 500-600 hot meals every day and is raising awareness for the food insecurity needs in our community,. Among those serving on Friday were Delegate Wendell Walker, City Council Member...
WSET
Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman
Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
WDBJ7.com
Caesars Virginia will open temporary casino in Danville next year
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars Virginia is planning to open a temporary casino by July of 2023 that will be located right beside the permanent one, which is set to open in 2024. Groundwork has already begun for the temporary casino on the former Dan River Schoolfield site on West...
WSET
Someone taking pictures of your home? Don't be alarmed, City of Danville says
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville doesn't want folks to panic if they see vehicles driving through their neighborhoods taking photos. The City said the Real Estate Assessment Division of the Finance Department is in the process of updating its photographic database. City employees in vehicles marked...
chathamstartribune.com
City confirms temporary casino will be at Schoolfield site
The Caesars Virginia temporary casino will be built at the same Schoolfield property where the permanent casino will be located, according to Danville City spokesperson Arnold Hendrix. Caesars spokesperson Robert Jarrett, however, declined to provide any further details. Plans for the temporary gaming facility were mentioned in a recent conference...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
WSET
New technology coming to Danville's public transportation services
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A wave of technology is coming to a public transportation service on the Southside. Danville Transit is getting a new sign to put up at each bus stop. The sign will allow riders to access instant information. "It's going to allow passengers to text and...
chathamstartribune.com
A pig, a bear and the future of Gretna's caboose
Last month there was a bear on the loose, now there is a large, hairy pig roaming the streets of Gretna. The Town Council also learned that the rent on the property where the caboose is located is going up by $2,850 a year — calling into question the future of the town’s attraction.
Local Blacksmith Recognized as Garden & Gun “Made in the South” Award Recipient
Garden & Gun and partner Explore Asheville announced, this week, the winners of the magazine’s thirteenth annual Made in the South Awards, celebrating Southern-made products in six categories: Home, Food, Drink, Crafts, Style, and Outdoors. Roanoke-based Heart & Spade Forge received the honor of first runner-up in the Home category for its carbon-steel cookware. “To […]
Lockdown lifted at Bethany Community School in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The lockdown at Bethany Community School has been lifted after no threat was found. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm. Law enforcement on the scene conducted several searches and did not find anything, […]
WDBJ7.com
Community forum discusses future of homelessness and affordable housing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Rescue Plan Act set aside $5 billion for states across the country to address homelessness and come up with plans for access to affordable housing. $2.4 million will be coming to Roanoke in 2023. City leaders hosted the community at a forum Tuesday night...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City holds community meeting on affordable housing and homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke and community partners are looking for solutions to address the ongoing issue of homelessness. Service providers across the Valley met Tuesday morning to discuss the results of a community survey on homelessness. The meeting came ahead of a public community forum Tuesday evening, where residents were invited to share their thoughts.
thenewsprogress.com
Monroe Solar Project in Pittsylvania County Nears Completion
(CLIMAX, Va.) Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative continues in its commitment to renewable energy as its generation and transmission affiliate, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC), nears completion of a 2.8 MW solar facility, Monroe Solar. Once energized, the solar array, located on approximately 25 acres along Climax Road in Pittsylvania County, will be capable of producing up to 2.2 megawatts of renewable energy to supply 2,100 electric meters served by MEC’s Climax Substation. The solar project has been managed and constructed through a partnership with EDF Renewables North America.
WSET
Liberty University unveils plans to build new residence hall, parking garage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — During Wednesday morning’s Convocation in the Vines Center, Liberty University Interim President Dr. Jerry Prevo brought exciting news to the student body regarding upcoming and current construction projects. Students cheered as they viewed renderings on the video board of a new Commons IV residence...
WSET
Pittsylvania County approved for SRO grant, concerned about long haul funding
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County got approved for $475, 170 from a state grant to help them hire ten new school resource officers. The county has to match 25% for the last three of those years. The grant will cover the salaries of the new SROs but...
WDBJ7.com
Firefighters fighting fire on Celotex in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The fire is burning in a debris pile of waste products. No buildings are involved, and the company is still in operation The items are not hazardous, but people in the area may smell smoke during the night from the fire. This will last into the day on Saturday due to the large amount of wood product that is on fire. The Fire Department and company personnel will be on scene throughout the night and into tomorrow to make sure the fire stays contained to the area.”
wfxrtv.com
Danville Police connect with students through “Back 2 Back” program
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)— The Danville Police Department has started a number of programs over the years to help connect with the community. One way officers connect is through the department’s “Back 2 Back” program. That’s where they engage with students as they arrive at school.
WDBJ7.com
Two Martinsville schools will implement key card access points on all classroom doors
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Public Schools will soon enhance security measures at two of its schools. Martinsville City Public Schools recently received a $200,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education. The funds will be used to add key card access points to all classroom doors in Martinsville High...
Comments / 1