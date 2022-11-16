ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Danville property to be added to revitalization effort

Danville City Council will release 12 nuisance abatements and thousands of dollars in fines on a parcel of land on Colquhoun Street so it can be donated to the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. The city held about $5,000 in liens and fines on the property near the W.W. Moore...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Renovations to begin for Danville’s former White Mill next month

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The work needed to turn Danville’s former White Mill into residential and commercial spaces is set to start at the beginning of December. The White Mill will soon be filled with 150 apartments, plus restaurants and shops. The canal in front of the mill will also be extended to create a white-water rafting course for kayakers to enjoy.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

City council members volunteer at Lynchburg Daily Bread

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several state and local officials volunteered at Lynchburg Daily Bread Friday morning. The Daily Bread serves 500-600 hot meals every day and is raising awareness for the food insecurity needs in our community,. Among those serving on Friday were Delegate Wendell Walker, City Council Member...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman

Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Caesars Virginia will open temporary casino in Danville next year

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars Virginia is planning to open a temporary casino by July of 2023 that will be located right beside the permanent one, which is set to open in 2024. Groundwork has already begun for the temporary casino on the former Dan River Schoolfield site on West...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

City confirms temporary casino will be at Schoolfield site

The Caesars Virginia temporary casino will be built at the same Schoolfield property where the permanent casino will be located, according to Danville City spokesperson Arnold Hendrix. Caesars spokesperson Robert Jarrett, however, declined to provide any further details. Plans for the temporary gaming facility were mentioned in a recent conference...
DANVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
MONETA, VA
chathamstartribune.com

A pig, a bear and the future of Gretna's caboose

Last month there was a bear on the loose, now there is a large, hairy pig roaming the streets of Gretna. The Town Council also learned that the rent on the property where the caboose is located is going up by $2,850 a year — calling into question the future of the town’s attraction.
GRETNA, VA
The Roanoke Star

Local Blacksmith Recognized as Garden & Gun “Made in the South” Award Recipient

Garden & Gun and partner Explore Asheville announced, this week, the winners of the magazine’s thirteenth annual Made in the South Awards, celebrating Southern-made products in six categories: Home, Food, Drink, Crafts, Style, and Outdoors. Roanoke-based Heart & Spade Forge received the honor of first runner-up in the Home category for its carbon-steel cookware. “To […]
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Lockdown lifted at Bethany Community School in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The lockdown at Bethany Community School has been lifted after no threat was found. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm. Law enforcement on the scene conducted several searches and did not find anything, […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City holds community meeting on affordable housing and homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke and community partners are looking for solutions to address the ongoing issue of homelessness. Service providers across the Valley met Tuesday morning to discuss the results of a community survey on homelessness. The meeting came ahead of a public community forum Tuesday evening, where residents were invited to share their thoughts.
ROANOKE, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Monroe Solar Project in Pittsylvania County Nears Completion

(CLIMAX, Va.) Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative continues in its commitment to renewable energy as its generation and transmission affiliate, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC), nears completion of a 2.8 MW solar facility, Monroe Solar. Once energized, the solar array, located on approximately 25 acres along Climax Road in Pittsylvania County, will be capable of producing up to 2.2 megawatts of renewable energy to supply 2,100 electric meters served by MEC’s Climax Substation. The solar project has been managed and constructed through a partnership with EDF Renewables North America.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Liberty University unveils plans to build new residence hall, parking garage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — During Wednesday morning’s Convocation in the Vines Center, Liberty University Interim President Dr. Jerry Prevo brought exciting news to the student body regarding upcoming and current construction projects. Students cheered as they viewed renderings on the video board of a new Commons IV residence...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Firefighters fighting fire on Celotex in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The fire is burning in a debris pile of waste products. No buildings are involved, and the company is still in operation The items are not hazardous, but people in the area may smell smoke during the night from the fire. This will last into the day on Saturday due to the large amount of wood product that is on fire. The Fire Department and company personnel will be on scene throughout the night and into tomorrow to make sure the fire stays contained to the area.”
DANVILLE, VA

