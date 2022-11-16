ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will not seek reelection for Speaker of the House or run for other leadership positions in the Democratic Party next year. Pelosi, who was just elected to her 19th term, will remain in Congress and continue "speaking for the people of San Francisco."
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance, one even scaling Mount Everest. It's soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president. Questions swirl now about whether he's got what it takes to go for the summit again. The oldest president in...
You can’t say the 2022 midterms weren’t a success. We removed Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. It wasn’t the Red Tsunami we expected, but Republicans got five million more votes than the Democrats, which was a 12 million vote swing from 2020. That’s an amazing number. This American Spectator piece by Scott McKay is a must-read.
