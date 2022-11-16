ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bossierpress.com

High school girls basketball: Benton, Airline post victories on Day 2 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Haughton wins Saline tournament opener

The Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings won Thursday on Day 2 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway. Benton fell behind Woodlawn 10-2 then did not allow another point en route to a 60-10 win. Airline won its third game in two days, defeating 2021-22 Class 1A state champion Northwood-Lena 53-40.
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Rusheon, Elm Grove get wins

Cope, Benton, Rusheon and Elm Grove were winners Thursday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 31-19 at Greenacres, Benton downed Haughton 35-15 at Benton and Rusheon topped Elm Grove 27-20 at Elm Grove. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 25-12, Benton edged Haughton 25-20 and Elm Grove downed Rusheon. At...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Area coaches talk round two playoff matchups

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – As we enter round two of the LHSAA football playoffs, the KTAL Sports team were busy interviewing four area coaches prior to tonight’s matchups. Check out our interviews with Haughton’s Jason Brotherton, Homer’s Richie Casey, Northwood’s Austin Brown, and Benton’s Reynolds Moore here....
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: Benton, Haughton aim for quarterfinals Friday night

The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers will seek to advance to the quarterfinals of the non-Select Division I playoffs Friday night. Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seeded, hosts No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Haughton (6-5), the No. 27 seed, hosts No. 11 seed East St. John (9-2) at Harold E. Harlan. Both games kick off at 7.
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star

Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: BPCC suffers first loss

The Bossier Paris Community College Cavaliers suffered their first loss Tuesday night, falling to Southern Arkansas Tech 83-79 in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium. Former Calvary Baptist standout D’Marcus Hall led BPCC (2-1) with 20 points. Damani Claxton added 15 and Christian Caldwell 14. Hall was 6-of-11 from the field...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Schools Make Big Gains Across the Board in State Performance Scores

Bossier Schools received its 2021-22 report card today from the Louisiana Department of Education, the first official performance scores that reflect school letter grades since the pandemic, and it shows students throughout the district are making great strides and tremendous growth. As a result, the state ranked Bossier Schools as the seventh leading district in the state for earning an ‘A’ for student growth and 12th overall among all 65 reporting districts.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Bossier deputies respond to active shooter hoax at Benton High School

BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating an active shooter hoax at Benton High School just before noon Wednesday. Dispatchers received a call about a man dressed in all black at the school with a long gun. Deputies quickly responded to the school and found no evidence of...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

What happened to SUSLA’s football program?

It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. NBC 6...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lightandchampion.com

Center takes bi-district win over Liberty-Eylau

The Center Roughriders took on the Liberty-Eylau Leopards at Hallsville in the first week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season and came away with the victory, 67-21. In a cold and wet Friday night contest, Kaden Dixon accounted for about three-fourths of the Riders yardage and more...
CENTER, TX
bossierpress.com

Microchipping Saddles in Bossier Parish

Yesterday, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Livestock Brand Commission teamed up to microchip. saddles for local residents. Agents with the Commission began implanting microchips into saddles that were brought in just before noon. The microchips were supplied to the public free of charge by the Brand Commission. “This was a successful day for horse owners here in Bossier Parish,” said LDAF Brand Inspector Carnie Burcham for Northwest Louisiana. The Brand Commission agents meticulously inspected and microchipped a total of 38 saddles.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Benton teen found safe

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

BPCC, CITY OF BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 30TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW NOV. 29-30

Bossier Parish Community College, in collaboration with the City of Bossier City, is proud to present the 30th Annual Christmas Show on Tuesday, November 29, and Wednesday, November 30, at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA. This year’s show, “Into the Wild Blue Christmas,” is sure to be a treat for everyone.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy