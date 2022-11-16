Read full article on original website
High school girls basketball: Benton, Airline post victories on Day 2 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Haughton wins Saline tournament opener
The Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings won Thursday on Day 2 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway. Benton fell behind Woodlawn 10-2 then did not allow another point en route to a 60-10 win. Airline won its third game in two days, defeating 2021-22 Class 1A state champion Northwood-Lena 53-40.
High school soccer: Benton, Haughton boys win; Lady Bucs, Lady Tigers advance in Haughton tournament
The Benton Tigers won their first District 1-I game, routing Southwood 8-0 Thursday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. In another boys match, Haughton improved to 2-0 with a 4-0 victory over Minden at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. At Preston Crownover, Chase Clutter scored three...
High school girls basketball: Parkway picks up win on Day 3 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic
The host Parkway Lady Panthers defeated LaGrange 52-29 Friday night in the final game of Day 3 of the Battle of the Hardwood Classic. The game was tied at 15 after the first quarter then Parkway took control in the second, outscoring the Lady Gators 12-2 for a 27-17 halftime lead.
Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Rusheon, Elm Grove get wins
Cope, Benton, Rusheon and Elm Grove were winners Thursday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 31-19 at Greenacres, Benton downed Haughton 35-15 at Benton and Rusheon topped Elm Grove 27-20 at Elm Grove. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 25-12, Benton edged Haughton 25-20 and Elm Grove downed Rusheon. At...
Area coaches talk round two playoff matchups
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – As we enter round two of the LHSAA football playoffs, the KTAL Sports team were busy interviewing four area coaches prior to tonight’s matchups. Check out our interviews with Haughton’s Jason Brotherton, Homer’s Richie Casey, Northwood’s Austin Brown, and Benton’s Reynolds Moore here....
High school football: Benton, Haughton aim for quarterfinals Friday night
The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers will seek to advance to the quarterfinals of the non-Select Division I playoffs Friday night. Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seeded, hosts No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Haughton (6-5), the No. 27 seed, hosts No. 11 seed East St. John (9-2) at Harold E. Harlan. Both games kick off at 7.
High school girls basketball: Airline wins twice on Day 1 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Plain Dealing gets first win
Airline won two games as the annual Battle on the Hardwood Classic got underway Wednesday at Parkway. The Lady Vikings defeated Delhi 71-39 in the event’s afternoon opener. They came back at 7 p.m. and defeated Homer 64-37. In a battle of parish teams, Plain Dealing picked up its...
High school soccer: Parkway boys get first victory; Haughton girls tournament underway
The Parkway Panthers edged Evangel Christian 1-0 for their first victory of the season Wednesday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Nolan Dean scored the game’s lone goal. The Panthers improved to 1-1. In the opener of Haughton’s annual Cranberry Classic girls tournament, Bossier and Northwood...
T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star
Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
Men’s college basketball: BPCC suffers first loss
The Bossier Paris Community College Cavaliers suffered their first loss Tuesday night, falling to Southern Arkansas Tech 83-79 in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium. Former Calvary Baptist standout D’Marcus Hall led BPCC (2-1) with 20 points. Damani Claxton added 15 and Christian Caldwell 14. Hall was 6-of-11 from the field...
Bossier Schools Make Big Gains Across the Board in State Performance Scores
Bossier Schools received its 2021-22 report card today from the Louisiana Department of Education, the first official performance scores that reflect school letter grades since the pandemic, and it shows students throughout the district are making great strides and tremendous growth. As a result, the state ranked Bossier Schools as the seventh leading district in the state for earning an ‘A’ for student growth and 12th overall among all 65 reporting districts.
Men’s college basketball: Sharp second half lifts Demons past Illinois State
NORMAL, Illinois – DeMarcus Sharp did it again. For the second time in four days, Northwestern State’s senior point guard took charge down the stretch and lifted the Demons to a road win. This time, Sharp scored five of the Demons’ final seven points as Northwestern State earned...
Bossier deputies respond to active shooter hoax at Benton High School
BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating an active shooter hoax at Benton High School just before noon Wednesday. Dispatchers received a call about a man dressed in all black at the school with a long gun. Deputies quickly responded to the school and found no evidence of...
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. NBC 6...
Center takes bi-district win over Liberty-Eylau
The Center Roughriders took on the Liberty-Eylau Leopards at Hallsville in the first week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season and came away with the victory, 67-21. In a cold and wet Friday night contest, Kaden Dixon accounted for about three-fourths of the Riders yardage and more...
Bossier Elementary principal celebrates moving school up two letter grades
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Norcha Lacy is the Bossier Parish Schools Principal of the Year, but on Wednesday even bigger news she and her team have moved Bossier Elementary School up two letter grades from "F" to "C." She says even the pandemic helped make this accomplishment possible. "We were...
Microchipping Saddles in Bossier Parish
Yesterday, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Livestock Brand Commission teamed up to microchip. saddles for local residents. Agents with the Commission began implanting microchips into saddles that were brought in just before noon. The microchips were supplied to the public free of charge by the Brand Commission. “This was a successful day for horse owners here in Bossier Parish,” said LDAF Brand Inspector Carnie Burcham for Northwest Louisiana. The Brand Commission agents meticulously inspected and microchipped a total of 38 saddles.
Missing Benton teen found safe
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
BPCC, CITY OF BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 30TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW NOV. 29-30
Bossier Parish Community College, in collaboration with the City of Bossier City, is proud to present the 30th Annual Christmas Show on Tuesday, November 29, and Wednesday, November 30, at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA. This year’s show, “Into the Wild Blue Christmas,” is sure to be a treat for everyone.
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
This might make you mad. But we have to ask what is Bossier doing that Shreveport is not doing. Check out the lights on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier. And now take a look at the lack of lighting on the Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport. Why can't...
