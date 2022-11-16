The Las Vegas Raiders’ season has not gone the way they intended it to go. Now at 2-7, it seems as if their playoff hopes are all but gone, which would normally lead to many to begin focusing on the NFL Draft. Currently, the Raiders would pick second overall, which would give them a chance at a number of prospects, but quarterbacks are always a focus, and the top one in the eyes of many is Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO