Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
Raiders Fans React To Josh McDaniels' Disastrous Season
NFL insiders believe the team can't fire McDaniels just yet.
Stephen A. Smith Furious With NFL Owner's 'Dumb' Comment
Stephen A. Smith is fed up with Mark Davis and his recent comments about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. After the Raiders' loss to first-time NFL head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Davis expressed his continued confidence in McDaniels. "People in today's world want...
atozsports.com
Raiders’ star gives fans a bittersweet statement about this season
Fans are quite frustrated with the Las Vegas Raiders this season. At every level, they don’t think that the team is living up to expectations. Owner Mark Davis is in hot water for his comments backing head coach Josh McDaniels. That’s because Raiders’ fans do not believe that he is the right head coach for their team.
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: is Davis Broke?
We take time to answer your emails & questions about your beloved Las Vegas Raiders, and many of you had questions about, "Is Mark Davis broke?"
PFF believes Raiders could trade QB Derek Carr during 2023 offseason
When the Raiders traded for Davante Adams, the belief was that he and Derek Carr would play the next several seasons together and make the franchise a contender. But after nine games, there is a chance that this will be their only season together. In a recent article by Doug...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Prediction: Struggling AFC West Rivals Meet for the Second Time
Our NFL experts predict, pick and preview the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos AFC West game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Bills vs. Blizzard: Can Team Fly Out of Buffalo for Browns Game at Detroit?
Snowmobiles, activate?! The Josh Allen-led Bills are 6-3 and trying to get out of Buffalo to play the Browns in Detroit.
Yardbarker
Raiders Rumors: Could Team Land Alabama QB Bryce Young In 2023 NFL Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders’ season has not gone the way they intended it to go. Now at 2-7, it seems as if their playoff hopes are all but gone, which would normally lead to many to begin focusing on the NFL Draft. Currently, the Raiders would pick second overall, which would give them a chance at a number of prospects, but quarterbacks are always a focus, and the top one in the eyes of many is Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young.
Raiders' Josh McDaniels on owner's vote of confidence: 'I appreciate Mark's support'
Even amid a less-than-stellar first season as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach, Josh McDaniels expressed his gratitude for team owner Mark Davis' endorsement.
Raiders offensive line ranked at No. 21 after Week 10
Going into the year, it was pretty well accepted that the Raiders were going to have a below-average offensive line this season. That’s been the case for the most part, but they haven’t been quite as bad as many expected. In a recent article by Sam Monson of...
Raiders, Broncos Thursday Week 11 injury report: Broncos without 3 of top 4 WR's
Receivers are dropping like flies in Denver all of a sudden. The Broncos were already without Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) in practice, and today they were also without Kendall Hinton with a shoulder injury. That makes three of the team’s top four receivers sidelined. Just Courtland Sutton...
Comments / 0