ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Furious With NFL Owner's 'Dumb' Comment

Stephen A. Smith is fed up with Mark Davis and his recent comments about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. After the Raiders' loss to first-time NFL head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Davis expressed his continued confidence in McDaniels. "People in today's world want...
atozsports.com

Raiders’ star gives fans a bittersweet statement about this season

Fans are quite frustrated with the Las Vegas Raiders this season. At every level, they don’t think that the team is living up to expectations. Owner Mark Davis is in hot water for his comments backing head coach Josh McDaniels. That’s because Raiders’ fans do not believe that he is the right head coach for their team.
Yardbarker

Raiders Rumors: Could Team Land Alabama QB Bryce Young In 2023 NFL Draft?

The Las Vegas Raiders’ season has not gone the way they intended it to go. Now at 2-7, it seems as if their playoff hopes are all but gone, which would normally lead to many to begin focusing on the NFL Draft. Currently, the Raiders would pick second overall, which would give them a chance at a number of prospects, but quarterbacks are always a focus, and the top one in the eyes of many is Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy