ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realtynewsreport.com

Kajani Starting Apartment Project

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Kajani Capital Group will develop a multifamily community on 10.8 acres of land it recently acquired near Highway 59 in northeast Houston. The 300-unit multifamily project, will be part of the Kingwood Place development located in the HEB-anchored center at the southwest corner of Hwy 59 and Northpark Drive.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Revitalization efforts underway in Willowbrook area

Willowbrook Plaza was purchased by MGold Properties in December 2021 and is undergoing renovations. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Major revitalization efforts are underway in the Willowbrook area with dozens of new retail and dining options coming soon and projects in the works to improve mobility along the corridor. Fifteen new businesses...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
PEARLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston approves additional $4.7 million for Shepherd, Durham drives reconstruction to fix failing water lines

A rendering shows an updated streetscape envisioned with the reconstruction of Shepherd and Durham drives inside the Loop. (Courtesy Memorial Heights TIRZ) At a Nov. 16 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $4.7 million toward a reconstruction project along Shepherd and Durham drives in the Heights to cover the redesign and rerouting of failing water and wastewater lines.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space

A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community

HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Thanksgiving 2022: Delicious Desserts to-Go in Houston

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and menus are being decided while guest lists are enlarged or slimmed down. Whether you need a last minute pie to round out the dessert table or a show-stopping cake that will shut up your loud-mouthed third cousin removed, we have a round up of some places that will help give the Thanksgiving meal the sweet ending it needs.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

30 Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
HOUSTON, TX
itsnothouitsme.com

2022 Houston Holiday Guide

Tis the freaking season, y’all! Temps have dropped, lights are up, and I’ve got a spiked cider in hand — let’s talk holiday activities in Houston!. This Houston Holiday Guide will be updated with more throughout the season, so check back often for new things to do!
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands area sees 2 new industrial buildings under construction in November

New commercial buildings are under construction in The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Pexels) Office occupancy in The Woodlands increased in October compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and industrial vacancies increased from 5.2% to 6.2% from a year before. Two new industrial spaces totaling more than 146,000 square feet were under construction as of Nov. 2.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
CW33

This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.

(NEXSTAR) — One small Brazoria County city recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and more — to create a score out of 100.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy