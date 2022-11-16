Read full article on original website
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
realtynewsreport.com
Kajani Starting Apartment Project
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Kajani Capital Group will develop a multifamily community on 10.8 acres of land it recently acquired near Highway 59 in northeast Houston. The 300-unit multifamily project, will be part of the Kingwood Place development located in the HEB-anchored center at the southwest corner of Hwy 59 and Northpark Drive.
Revitalization efforts underway in Willowbrook area
Willowbrook Plaza was purchased by MGold Properties in December 2021 and is undergoing renovations. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Major revitalization efforts are underway in the Willowbrook area with dozens of new retail and dining options coming soon and projects in the works to improve mobility along the corridor. Fifteen new businesses...
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
fox26houston.com
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole
HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
New American Deli brings classic comfort food to Cullen Crossing
The new American Deli opened Nov. 4 at 14451 Cullen Blvd., close to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) American Deli opened Nov. 4 at 14451 Cullen Blvd., close to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland. The restaurant brings a diverse menu, including wings, chicken, burgers, sub sandwiches, fried rice and more. 832-767-3986. www.americandeli.com.
Houston approves additional $4.7 million for Shepherd, Durham drives reconstruction to fix failing water lines
A rendering shows an updated streetscape envisioned with the reconstruction of Shepherd and Durham drives inside the Loop. (Courtesy Memorial Heights TIRZ) At a Nov. 16 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $4.7 million toward a reconstruction project along Shepherd and Durham drives in the Heights to cover the redesign and rerouting of failing water and wastewater lines.
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
HOUSTON — Pastor Jaime Garcia is known for great weather video he contributes to KHOU 11 News, but now he's making news after becoming a crime victim Thursday afternoon. Garcia said he was watched, followed and burglarized minutes after leaving a bank near the Heights. "This is definitely a...
Sugar Land signs contract for First Colony Trail construction
The First Colony Trail Project is intended to create a connected trail network within the First Colony area. (Courtesy Pexels) After nine years and a revision of scope, the First Colony Trail and Pedestrian Bridges Project has construction in sight. Sugar Land City Council authorized a $3.3 million contract with...
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space
A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
Tacos y Más: When Houston gets cold, caldo de res is the only answer
Caldo de res at La Imperial Bakery in the East End warms body and soul.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community
HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
Houston Press
Thanksgiving 2022: Delicious Desserts to-Go in Houston
Thanksgiving is fast approaching and menus are being decided while guest lists are enlarged or slimmed down. Whether you need a last minute pie to round out the dessert table or a show-stopping cake that will shut up your loud-mouthed third cousin removed, we have a round up of some places that will help give the Thanksgiving meal the sweet ending it needs.
Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill now open off Grant Road in Cypress
Deemo's serves steak, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes. (Courtesy Deemo's Steakhouse & Grill) Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill celebrated a grand opening Oct. 25 at 11702 Grant Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The eatery serves steak, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes with classic side options, desserts and a kids menu also available. 832-559-1627. www.deemos.org.
cw39.com
30 Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
itsnothouitsme.com
2022 Houston Holiday Guide
Tis the freaking season, y’all! Temps have dropped, lights are up, and I’ve got a spiked cider in hand — let’s talk holiday activities in Houston!. This Houston Holiday Guide will be updated with more throughout the season, so check back often for new things to do!
Texas EquuSearch's probe into missing 2-year-old from Pasadena reaches bayou behind Memorial Park
HPD found out about little Nadia Lee's disappearance a month ago as they investigated her mother's death that is allegedly at the hands of her 26-year-old father in Clear Lake.
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
He was 25 years old, police say.
The Woodlands area sees 2 new industrial buildings under construction in November
New commercial buildings are under construction in The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Pexels) Office occupancy in The Woodlands increased in October compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and industrial vacancies increased from 5.2% to 6.2% from a year before. Two new industrial spaces totaling more than 146,000 square feet were under construction as of Nov. 2.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
(NEXSTAR) — One small Brazoria County city recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and more — to create a score out of 100.
