LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: four, twenty-five; White Balls: thirteen, fifteen) (twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. 02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4. (two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races

OMAHA — In the end, voters in Nebraska’s most populous counties helped Democratic state senators hold onto the ability to filibuster legislation they oppose. On Friday, the election commissioners in Douglas and Lancaster Counties finished the counts of provisional ballots from the Omaha and Lincoln areas that needed to be verified.
Democrats win enough for narrow Pennsylvania House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October. The Associated Press called the race Friday...
Rick Windham: 'Did you get your deer yet?'

Probably the biggest topic in the outdoors this week has been deer hunting. The most common question you hear wherever hunters gather is, “Did you get your deer yet?”. Firearms deer hunters are telling me that they are seeing deer, but not the numbers they have seen in past years.
