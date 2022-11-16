Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
The River City Pride Parade is this weekend!
Joining us today on River City Live is Jacksonville’s star of cabaret, comedy, and community- The Florida Comedy Queen, Karrissa Wade . Karrisa is sharing everything you need to know about attending the 2022 River City Pride Parade! Jax River City Pride, Inc is a Nonprofit 501(c)3, All-Volunteer organization inspired to make a long-lasting impact in Jacksonville’s LGBTQA+ Community. Celebrated in October, River City Pride welcomes everyone to come together and enjoy the celebration of our community. Our mission statement and policy of this organization is to provide equal opportunities/support without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, or disability. The Jax River City Pride Parade is a 1.5-mile celebration through the Historic Avondale/Riverside/5 Points community that will take place on: Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Jax River City Pride Parade starts at 2 PM from Historic Willow Branch Park, which held the first Jacksonville LGBT Pride Picnic in 1978. The Jax River City Pride Parade passed thousands of supporters along the route.
News4Jax.com
Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
News4Jax.com
‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway returns to TIAA Bank Field lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation are teaming up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They are hosting The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field starting at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marks the third year of the giveaway.
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
News4Jax.com
What’s your favorite memory of The Morning Show?
The Morning Show has now been the most-watched morning news in Jacksonville for 10 years in a row. It has taken a cast of hundreds, both on and behind the camera to bring you all the news, weather, traffic and sometimes shenanigans since the show began. And it is thanks to you, our amazing viewers who tune in every day, that we can say we’re #1 for the past decade.
News4Jax.com
Florida Lottery: Jacksonville man wins $1K a week for life from draw game
A 53-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1,000-a-week-for-life prize from the draw game CASH4LIFE, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. This was from the drawing held on July 28. The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million, according to Lottery officials. They said that the...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville firefighters rescue 2 dogs as home fills with smoke
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Wednesday morning in the city’s Sandalwood neighborhood, officials said. Crews said they responded just after 6:30 a.m. to the fire on Coldfield Drive. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the first firefighters who arrived...
News4Jax.com
Kayak Bass Fishing Tour coming to Clay County in 2023
Fleming Island, FL – A national fishing tour will make a stop in Clay County in 2023. The Kayak Bass Fishing Tour announced a visit to northeast Florida in the fall of 2023. “We are so excited to partner with Clay County to combine one of our most prestigious kayak fishing tournament series championships with a world-class fishery and destination,” said Chad Hoover, founder of KBF. “Our goal is the showcase Clay County as a true fishing destination to fisherman all over the US. Through all of our KBF mediums, we will work with Clay County and Airstream Ventures to create a major economic impact that is felt 12 months a year. We can’t wait to get started.”
News4Jax.com
Power restored to Northside apartment complex following flooding, fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA has restored power to the remainder of the units at an apartment complex on Jacksonville’s Northside. Some people living in a portion of the Island Pointe Apartments along the Trout River had to wait for over a week for power to be restored to their homes following flooding and a fire on Nov. 10 as Nicole lashed Florida.
News4Jax.com
Arrest warrant served, numerous dogs removed from Northside Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Animal Care & Protective Services served an arrest warrant Wednesday at a home on the Northside, and a city spokesperson said approximately 20 dogs were removed. The home is on Castle Boulevard. Records show the owner has been cited previously...
News4Jax.com
2 people, cat taken to safety after ‘dramatic rescue’ from sailboat stranded at jetties
MAYPORT, Fla. – Two people and a cat were rescued Thursday morning when their sailboat became stranded at the mouth of the jetties near the entrance of Mayport. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said marine crews and U.S. Coast Guard members made the “dramatic rescue” of the 34-foot sailboat around 4 a.m. Thursday.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey announces retirement as T.K. Waters prepares to take over agency on Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey is set to step down as Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters prepares to take over the agency on Sunday. On Thursday, Ivey announced he will retire from the Sheriff’s Office. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ivey as interim sheriff from undersheriff back in...
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for newly-elected Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville’s next sheriff. Duval County voters chose him with 55% of the vote, over opponent Lakesha Burton. On election night, Tuesday, November 8, Waters told his supporters, “It’s time to get to work. We’re going to take care of the people in our city because it’s absolutely the best city in the entire world.”
News4Jax.com
FHP: Pursuit ends on I-295 at Prichard Road, 3 in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were spotted Thursday afternoon on I-295 near Pritchard Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a pursuit, though it’s unclear what led to that. FHP said three people...
News4Jax.com
Widower’s lawsuit says his wife died after surgery with former Jacksonville doctor at center of hundreds of malpractice claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For months, the News4JAX I-TEAM has been investigating after hundreds of lawsuits were filed against Ascension St. Vincent’s and a former orthopedic surgeon, who is accused of botching surgeries. Lawsuits allege Dr. David Heekin was impaired by a progressive neurological condition that caused him to...
News4Jax.com
High school football playoffs ‘22: A dozen area teams bound for 3rd round
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dozen teams are still standing in the high school football state playoffs with some major all-local showdowns heading our way. University Christian and Trinity Christian. Baker County and Bradford. All those matchups — and more — are heading this way in the third round, including...
News4Jax.com
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Lake Forest neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in the Lake Forest Hills neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Palmdale Street just after 1 a.m. they found a man lying on the ground in a strip mall parking lot, suffering from several gunshot wounds.
News4Jax.com
2 people found dead in Fort White area, deputies say
Deputies on Thursday found two people dead in the Fort White area, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after midnight, deputies said, they responded to a residence in the Fort White area. That’s where deputies said they found two people dead. Investigators said they learned that...
News4Jax.com
3 sentenced to life in deadly 2020 Mandarin shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three men have pleaded guilty to charges and received life sentences in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville man, who in 2020 was gunned down in a Mandarin apartment complex. Prosecutors said Elisas Alhirsh, 34, was killed in a planed robbery, during which Andrew Rauco panicked...
News4Jax.com
Missing 14-year-old girl found safe, Clay County deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 14-year-old girl was found safe, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Around 12:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office asked for the community’s help finding the teenager, who deputies said had last been seen being picked up in a silver sedan in the area of Sand Crane Court.
