The River City Pride Parade is this weekend!

Joining us today on River City Live is Jacksonville’s star of cabaret, comedy, and community- The Florida Comedy Queen, Karrissa Wade . Karrisa is sharing everything you need to know about attending the 2022 River City Pride Parade! Jax River City Pride, Inc is a Nonprofit 501(c)3, All-Volunteer organization inspired to make a long-lasting impact in Jacksonville’s LGBTQA+ Community. Celebrated in October, River City Pride welcomes everyone to come together and enjoy the celebration of our community. Our mission statement and policy of this organization is to provide equal opportunities/support without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, or disability. The Jax River City Pride Parade is a 1.5-mile celebration through the Historic Avondale/Riverside/5 Points community that will take place on: Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Jax River City Pride Parade starts at 2 PM from Historic Willow Branch Park, which held the first Jacksonville LGBT Pride Picnic in 1978. The Jax River City Pride Parade passed thousands of supporters along the route.
‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway returns to TIAA Bank Field lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation are teaming up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They are hosting The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field starting at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marks the third year of the giveaway.
What’s your favorite memory of The Morning Show?

The Morning Show has now been the most-watched morning news in Jacksonville for 10 years in a row. It has taken a cast of hundreds, both on and behind the camera to bring you all the news, weather, traffic and sometimes shenanigans since the show began. And it is thanks to you, our amazing viewers who tune in every day, that we can say we’re #1 for the past decade.
Florida Lottery: Jacksonville man wins $1K a week for life from draw game

A 53-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1,000-a-week-for-life prize from the draw game CASH4LIFE, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. This was from the drawing held on July 28. The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million, according to Lottery officials. They said that the...
Jacksonville firefighters rescue 2 dogs as home fills with smoke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Wednesday morning in the city’s Sandalwood neighborhood, officials said. Crews said they responded just after 6:30 a.m. to the fire on Coldfield Drive. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the first firefighters who arrived...
Kayak Bass Fishing Tour coming to Clay County in 2023

Fleming Island, FL – A national fishing tour will make a stop in Clay County in 2023. The Kayak Bass Fishing Tour announced a visit to northeast Florida in the fall of 2023. “We are so excited to partner with Clay County to combine one of our most prestigious kayak fishing tournament series championships with a world-class fishery and destination,” said Chad Hoover, founder of KBF. “Our goal is the showcase Clay County as a true fishing destination to fisherman all over the US. Through all of our KBF mediums, we will work with Clay County and Airstream Ventures to create a major economic impact that is felt 12 months a year. We can’t wait to get started.”
Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for newly-elected Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville’s next sheriff. Duval County voters chose him with 55% of the vote, over opponent Lakesha Burton. On election night, Tuesday, November 8, Waters told his supporters, “It’s time to get to work. We’re going to take care of the people in our city because it’s absolutely the best city in the entire world.”
FHP: Pursuit ends on I-295 at Prichard Road, 3 in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were spotted Thursday afternoon on I-295 near Pritchard Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a pursuit, though it’s unclear what led to that. FHP said three people...
Widower’s lawsuit says his wife died after surgery with former Jacksonville doctor at center of hundreds of malpractice claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For months, the News4JAX I-TEAM has been investigating after hundreds of lawsuits were filed against Ascension St. Vincent’s and a former orthopedic surgeon, who is accused of botching surgeries. Lawsuits allege Dr. David Heekin was impaired by a progressive neurological condition that caused him to...
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Lake Forest neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in the Lake Forest Hills neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Palmdale Street just after 1 a.m. they found a man lying on the ground in a strip mall parking lot, suffering from several gunshot wounds.
2 people found dead in Fort White area, deputies say

Deputies on Thursday found two people dead in the Fort White area, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after midnight, deputies said, they responded to a residence in the Fort White area. That’s where deputies said they found two people dead. Investigators said they learned that...
3 sentenced to life in deadly 2020 Mandarin shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three men have pleaded guilty to charges and received life sentences in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville man, who in 2020 was gunned down in a Mandarin apartment complex. Prosecutors said Elisas Alhirsh, 34, was killed in a planed robbery, during which Andrew Rauco panicked...
Missing 14-year-old girl found safe, Clay County deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 14-year-old girl was found safe, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Around 12:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office asked for the community’s help finding the teenager, who deputies said had last been seen being picked up in a silver sedan in the area of Sand Crane Court.
