Fargo Parks wants input on improvements for Yunker Farm Park
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Parks looks for your input for new features at Yunker Farm Park. Norris Design shared what options they have to revamp it. Plans include expanding the botanical gardens, adding a Japanese garden and revamping Yunker Farmhouse for more educational opportunities. There are 20 acres of open space at the park.
Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
City of Moorhead in negotiations to purchase land for new fire station
(Fargo, ND) -- Plans are moving forward to build a new fire station in the City of Moorhead. "Station 1 is going to stay. We're still working with MNDOT on how that solution is going to be and we're in negotiations for land for Station 3 with developers in the area and those plans are moving forward and we expect some more comprehensive plans when the fire chief selection process is done in the next 30 to 45 days or so when we have a new head of the department on board by the first of January," said Interim Fire Chief Jeff Wallin. He did not say when groundbreaking for the new station might happen.
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
Car fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire held up traffic near West Acres Mall in Fargo Wednesday night. The call came in around 8:20 p.m. near 38th St. SW. and the I29 exit ramp. Crews had the flames put out by 9 p.m. However, a turning lane nearby...
Essentia Health Valley City Welcomes Family Medicine Specialist
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Essentia) – Sarah Hansen, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic. “I chose Essentia Health because it felt like I was at home,” she said. “I had such a great clinical...
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
LIVE: Plains Art Museum Indigenous Art Fair
We’re all going to be spending a lot more time indoors, looking at the walls. So why not get some new art to make things look a little more exciting?. The Plains Art Museum is hosting its seventh annual Indigenous Art Fair this weekend. It’s been on the back...
Moorhead Approves $750 Licensing Fee To Sell THC-infused Products
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead has approved an ordinance including a $750 licensing fee to sell THC products. City council members briefly discussed lowering the fee and restricting the kinds of businesses that could sell the products but ultimately opted not to amend the ordinance. The new regulations to sell...
One seriously injured in rollover near Valley City
The driver was ejected and suffered severe, non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
One injured in Barnes County rollover crash
(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
LIVE: Medical, Aesthetic Uses For Botox
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Botox. It’s not just for wrinkles, according to local experts in the cosmetic procedure. National Botox Day was this week. Chapter Aesthetic Studios in Fargo and Grand Forks says Botox has a variety of health and wellness uses. It can be used to help...
Video of car ignoring bus stop arms prompts safety reminder
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It all happened so fast; One second a Wahpeton mother was waving goodbye to her daughters on the school bus, the next a car whizzed by as they ignored bus #9’s flashing stop arm. “That guy was going at least 45 miles an...
