North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were: (zero, one, seven)
Rick Windham: 'Did you get your deer yet?'
Probably the biggest topic in the outdoors this week has been deer hunting. The most common question you hear wherever hunters gather is, “Did you get your deer yet?”. Firearms deer hunters are telling me that they are seeing deer, but not the numbers they have seen in past years.
