Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
fox13news.com
How did a flamingo end up in the main terminal at TPA?
TAMPA, Fla. - A 21-foot flamingo is the talk of Tampa International Airport. The flamingo is part of TPA’s public art program that has been in place for years. "As part of our phase two master plan project, we committed, $3.1 million to public art. Matthew Mazzotta won the commission for this location and presented to the art committee- a flamingo," explained Kelley Figley with the TPA public art program.
fox13news.com
3D-printed home to be built in South Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A home on South Shamrock Road by MacDill Air Force Base will soon get torn down. It will then be replaced by Tampa's first 3D-printed home. Matt Gibson, the founder and president of "Click Print Home," a 3D concrete printing company, said this will be the second 3D-printed home in Florida.
fox13news.com
Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
fox13news.com
Annual hiking spree returns to Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures dropping, Hillsborough County is hoping residents will want to take a hike. The county’s annual hiking spree runs from November through March. "We pick trails that are at all of the preserves, parks and rec centers and put them together on a list," said...
Death investigation underway in Oldsmar
A death investigation is underway in Oldsmar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
Construction underway to replace 80-year-old water main in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — With Tampa's ongoing efforts to improve its water delivery infrastructure, construction is now underway to replace an 80-year-old water main on West Columbus Drive. Once complete, this project will reportedly enhance water quality and pressure along with reducing the number of water main breaks. Crews will...
fox13news.com
After 62 years, Tampa’s Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop will close next month
Its namesake passed away in March 2021.
History surrounds Bradenton restaurant Pier 22
Back in the 1930s, this area was known as the Memorial Pier and was dedicated to the 21 men from Manatee County who died in WWI.
Crash snarls traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge
An evening crash is snarling traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
Fire Destroys Abandoned House In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a residential structure fire early Thursday afternoon. HCFR’s dispatch center received a 911 call from an individual next door to 2702 North 66th Street, reporting visible flames and smoke from what he believed to be an
City Of St. Petersburg Facility Closures & Trash, Recycling Collection Adjustments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Due to the holiday, certain City facilities and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Residential trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be made on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collections remain
hernandosun.com
Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville
‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
TPD's controversial gunshot detection program unfairly targets East Tampa, councilmen say
East Tampa, a historically Black community, is the only area in the city with ShotSpotter technology.
fox13news.com
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
Construction worker dies after being crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay
A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
fox13news.com
For 18 years, Tampa non-profit gives thanks to injured vets with monthly dinners
TAMPA, Fla. - Each month, a group of injured veterans are invited to a special dinner in Tampa. It's a way to say, "thank you" and to let them know they're not forgotten and with Thanksgiving one week away, this one was extra special. The ballroom at USF Embassy Suites...
constructiondive.com
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
