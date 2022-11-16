ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

How did a flamingo end up in the main terminal at TPA?

TAMPA, Fla. - A 21-foot flamingo is the talk of Tampa International Airport. The flamingo is part of TPA’s public art program that has been in place for years. "As part of our phase two master plan project, we committed, $3.1 million to public art. Matthew Mazzotta won the commission for this location and presented to the art committee- a flamingo," explained Kelley Figley with the TPA public art program.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

3D-printed home to be built in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A home on South Shamrock Road by MacDill Air Force Base will soon get torn down. It will then be replaced by Tampa's first 3D-printed home. Matt Gibson, the founder and president of "Click Print Home," a 3D concrete printing company, said this will be the second 3D-printed home in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Annual hiking spree returns to Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures dropping, Hillsborough County is hoping residents will want to take a hike. The county’s annual hiking spree runs from November through March. "We pick trails that are at all of the preserves, parks and rec centers and put them together on a list," said...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Construction underway to replace 80-year-old water main in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — With Tampa's ongoing efforts to improve its water delivery infrastructure, construction is now underway to replace an 80-year-old water main on West Columbus Drive. Once complete, this project will reportedly enhance water quality and pressure along with reducing the number of water main breaks. Crews will...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

The Free Press - TFP

Fire Destroys Abandoned House In Tampa

  TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a residential structure fire early Thursday afternoon. HCFR’s dispatch center received a 911 call from an individual next door to 2702 North 66th Street, reporting visible flames and smoke from what he believed to be an
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville

‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
TAMPA, FL
constructiondive.com

Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project

A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

