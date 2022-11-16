Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Porterville Recorder
Denver 70, Idaho St. 69
DENVER (3-1) Corbett 2-7 3-3 7, Kisunas 3-3 0-0 6, Bruner 3-10 2-2 10, Mullins 2-6 0-2 4, Smith 6-11 9-9 21, Tainamo 4-6 2-2 11, Lukic 3-5 2-4 9, Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0, Muller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 18-22 70. IDAHO ST. (1-3) Lee...
Porterville Recorder
VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game
VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 62, MERRIMACK 51
Percentages: FG .356, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (McKoy 2-4, Etumnu 1-1, Reid 1-3, Bennett 1-5, Derring 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4. Turnovers: 11 (Derkack 4, Bennett 3, Reid 3, Etumnu). Steals: 9 (Bennett 3, Derkack 2, McKoy 2, Reid, Stinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MONTANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bannan393-76-92-155212.
Porterville Recorder
Utah 134, Phoenix 133
Percentages: FG .521, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Craig 3-5, Payne 2-4, Lee 2-5, Booker 2-9, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-1, Saric 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Washington Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ayton 3, Bridges 3). Turnovers: 14 (Payne 4, Ayton 2, Bridges 2, Booker,...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, PACIFIC 91, 2OT
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .438, FT .512. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Wrightsell 4-9, Harris 2-7, Jones 1-2, Carper 1-3, Wade 1-3, San Antonio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lee 3). Turnovers: 12 (Lee 4, Harris 2, Wade 2, Wrightsell 2, San Antonio, Square). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
USC 83, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 74
Percentages: FG .368, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Leffew 4-5, Benjamin 2-7, Reaves 1-2, D.Thomas 1-3, Gibson 1-5, Lipscomb 0-1, Tinsley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jefferson 3, Lipscomb). Turnovers: 11 (Leffew 3, Benjamin 2, Tinsley 2, Barton, D.Thomas, Gibson, Jefferson). Steals: 10 (Jefferson...
Porterville Recorder
BOSTON COLLEGE 71, GEORGE MASON 56
Percentages: FG .483, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 4-7, .571 (Kelley 1-1, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Penha 1-2, Langford 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McGlockton 2, Ashton-Langford, Zackery). Turnovers: 12 (Penha 5, Ashton-Langford 3, Madsen 2, Bickerstaff, McGlockton). Steals: 6 (Bickerstaff 3, Ashton-Langford, McGlockton, Zackery). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
MORGAN STATE 73, UTAH VALLEY 72, OT
Percentages: FG .345, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Ceaser 2-6, Darthard 1-5, Woodbury 1-6, McClanahan 0-1, Harmon 0-2, Nield 0-2, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bandaogo 5, Ceaser 2, Fuller, Potter). Turnovers: 18 (Harmon 4, Woodbury 4, Darthard 3, Nield 3, McClanahan 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Gardner-Webb faces N.C. A&T, seeks to end 4-game slide
North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -6; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb comes into the matchup with N.C. A&T after losing four games in a row. Gardner-Webb finished 18-13 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis' 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going...
Porterville Recorder
Troy visits Montana after Moody's 22-point showing
Troy Trojans (4-1) at Montana Grizzlies (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -1; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Troy Trojans after Aanen Moody scored 22 points in Montana's 62-51 win over the Merrimack Warriors. Montana went 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season....
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 111, N.Y. Knicks 101
NEW YORK (101) Barrett 6-19 5-5 18, Randle 7-15 3-4 20, Hartenstein 3-4 1-1 8, Brunson 2-13 8-8 13, Reddish 3-8 4-4 11, Toppin 0-5 1-2 1, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 4-7 2-2 10, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 1-1 0-0 3, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Quickley 0-5 6-6 6, Rose 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 30-87 32-34 101.
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 128, Detroit 121
DETROIT (121) Bey 2-7 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 7-15 6-7 20, Bagley III 5-10 1-2 11, Hayes 7-14 0-0 18, Ivey 5-18 6-8 17, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Duren 5-7 2-2 12, Burks 6-10 6-8 23, Diallo 5-6 3-5 13. Totals 43-92 24-32 121.
Best plays, highlights by top college football recruits this week
With high school playoffs continuing throughout the country, some history was made in this week's collection of highlights.
Comments / 0