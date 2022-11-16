Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tech hosts East Tennessee State after Sebree's 22-point performance
East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Jaylen Sebree scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech's 90-85 overtime loss to the Coppin State Eagles. Tennessee Tech finished 11-21 overall with a 7-7 record at home during...
Texas Southern faces Samford on 4-game road slide
Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) at Samford Bulldogs (4-0) BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hits the road against Samford looking to end its four-game road slide. Samford finished 21-11 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Bulldogs shot 44.6% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season. Texas...
Georgia Southern plays Houston Baptist, looks to end road slide
Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3) at Houston Baptist Huskies (1-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -1; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Eagles take on Houston Baptist. Houston Baptist went 7-6 at home last season while going 11-18 overall. The...
Belmont visits George Mason following Sheppard's 21-point outing
Belmont Bruins (1-3) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:45 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the George Mason Patriots after Ben Sheppard scored 21 points in Belmont's 89-81 loss to the Tarleton State Texans. George Mason finished 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home...
No. 3 Houston faces Oregon after Sasser's 20-point showing
Houston Cougars (4-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the Oregon Ducks after Marcus Sasser scored 20 points in Houston's 83-48 win against the Texas Southern Tigers. Oregon finished 12-5 at home last season while going 20-15 overall. The Ducks averaged 72.3 points per game while...
Western Michigan visits Rice after Norman's 36-point performance
Western Michigan Broncos (2-2) at Rice Owls (2-2, 0-1 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -4.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos face the Rice Owls after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 36 points in Western Michigan's 90-84 win against the Houston Baptist Huskies. Rice went 10-5 at home...
