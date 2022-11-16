Read full article on original website
Asti: Bob Huggins Has Reason to be Upset with Team Despite Winning Big
Bob Huggins’ team is winning big, even bigger than most expected, but he’s not satisfied. In fact, it’s possible to actually argue he’s upset at his team. And honestly, he has every right to be disappointed in how his team is playing despite winning by 18, 25 and 18 so far in the season.
West Virginia’s Offense Continues to Shine in Win Over Penn, 92-58
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s offense continued to impress in the young season, defeating Penn 92-58 on Friday night. As a team, West Virginia (4-0) shot 55.6% from the field. Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson led the team in scoring against the Quakers (1-4). Stevenson had a game-high of 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. Mitchell had 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting of his own.
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Penn
West Virginia hosts Ivy League’s Penn on Friday night as they prepare for the Phil Knight Invitational next week, let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. WVU Plays Ivy League Member for First Time Since 1981. The last time that West Virginia played...
Bob Huggins Ties Jim Calhoun as Third-Winningest Head Coach All-Time
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has tied Jim Calhoun as the third-winningest head coach in Division-I basketball history. Huggins received his 920th victory as his Mountaineers defeated Penn 92-58 on Friday night. Huggins ties Calhoun, who is most known for coaching at UConn from 1986-2012....
WVU Postgame Show: West Virginia Basketball Wins Big on Historic Night
On a night Bob Huggins climbed up the coaching all-time wins ladder, West Virginia picked up another win by a big margin, beating Penn 92-58. But on this postgame show, Mike Asti and Ethan Bock explain why Huggins is not satisfied, discuss how different this team is to last year’s and preview some upcoming tests on the schedule.
3 Takeaways From WVU’s Win Over Morehead State
Following West Virginia’s 75-57 sluggish win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. Emmitt Matthews has played great since his return to West Virginia. His stat line from Tuesday night may not be anything eye-opening, but you can see the difference from his first stint at WVU. Through three games, Matthews posts the best plus-minus on the team with a +67.
WVU 2023 Commits Jahiem White and Sean Boyle Staying with Mountaineers
Uncertainty can cause chaos at any college program. Due to a looming cloud hanging over West Virginia football until important decisions are made, WVSN reached out to players who have already committed to WVU to see if anything could change their mind. Two key players told us they are still onboard with becoming a Mountaineer.
WVU Women’s Soccer Suffers NCAA Tournament Loss to PSU
Penn State women’s soccer defeated West Virginia 4-0 in the NCAA playoffs on a snowy Friday night. It was a rematch from a 2-0 Penn State victory towards the start of the season. In this one, Penn State pulled away in the second half, scoring three of their four goals in the half.
Will WVU's offense be Fine with a new quarterback?
Should West Virginia follow through on last week's quarterback change and start Garrett Greene behind center in Saturday's home game against No. 17 Kansas State, the offense is not just moving from JT Daniels to Greene and from one version of the offense to another.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 17
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Highlights from the WVU women’s basketball team’s win over Winthrop. Update (5:00 PM) – A former WVU player gets drafted by an XFL team. Update (3:00 PM) – WVU basketball...
2024 WR Recruit West Virginia Native Sirod Musgrove Tells WVSN About WVU Visit
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Football programs welcome recruits to visit for games all the time, but the public at large doesn’t often get to hear about what went on during that visit and if it made any impact on the player. To learn about Sirod Musgrave’s experience when he...
Pat White Makes it Known Who He Wants as WVU Athletic Director
Pat White influenced a major hire by West Virginia in the past. Can he do it again? Time will tell, but the WVU football legend has now made his thoughts know and endorsed a candidate to be the program’s next athletic director. White tweeted what matter most to him...
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over Winthrop
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and Kylee Blackstein speak to the media after beating Winthrop on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Mountaineers OL Tomas Rimac Feels Front Five is Ready for Any QB
Likely for the first time all season, West Virginia is faced with what could be called, in retrospect, a good problem. After Garrett Greene’s performance against Oklahoma that earned him the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the Mountaineers see they have another viable option to use at quarterback along with JT Daniels. West Virginia beating the Sooners for the first time since joining the conference was just icing on the cake.
Dante Stills Unveils Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football’s Final Home Game
The Old Gold and Blue will look the part for their final home game of the season on Saturday. West Virginia unveiled a gold on blue on blue uniform combination that the football team will wear against Kansas State. This will feature a gold helmet with the WV logo in blue and a blue jersey and pants. The numbers, any stitching and logos of both the school and Big 12 will be in Mountaineer gold.
West Virginia Football Grants Tour as Part of Series of College Football Facilities
The West Virginia football program has one important thing gong for it that makes becoming a Mountaineer attractive – the facilities. Being able to showcase a first class weight room, state of the art places to train and hang out like a nap room and barber shop, displays of trophies and a rich history and even a studio players can use to record podcasts or songs of their own has become a necessity in this day and age. WVU updated what they have to offer in 2021. These renovations cost about $55 million.
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Local standout signs with Marshall Softball
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ramey George didn’t have to consider her college choice for very long. The Huntington St. Joseph’s student grew up in the shadow of Marshall University and when it came time to decide on where she wanted to play college softball, the Herd won the day.
Country Roads Webcast: Kansas State Preview, Predictions
On this episode of the Country Roads Webcast, Jorden reviews three newly released films for the off-topic babble segment before detailing the recent breaking Mountaineer sports news that Shane Lyons is no longer the WVU athletic director. The 2022 West Virginia senior class is then honored just ahead of a preview of the matchups on both sides of the ball against the Wildcats, culminating with the key to victory and score prediction segment.
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
