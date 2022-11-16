It’s the biggest game in school history, and the odds are against Daniel Boone despite its undefeated record. First, the Trailblazers have been hit hard by injuries of late. Second, they must travel to face arguably one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification. The TSSAA Class 5A football playoff game against Knoxville West is scheduled for Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

