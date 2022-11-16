Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers fall short against Maryville in state quarterfinals
MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference. The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.
Johnson City Press
Watch: Unaka’s Ramsey scores 2,000th point in loss to Cosby
ELIZABETHTON — A stellar shooting performance by Cosby overshadowed a historic night for Unaka senior Lyndie Ramsey on Friday in non-conference basketball action inside Snavely Gym. Ramsey netted 27 points, reaching the 2,000 mark for her career. Cosby, however, ran away in the third quarter to win 67-41.
Johnson City Press
Can Science Hill hang with perennial state power Maryville?
Maryville’s history at this stage of the football postseason demands respect, so Science Hill cannot pretend it’s not what it is. And there isn’t statistical evidence from the meeting earlier this season to suggest the Hilltoppers are on the Rebels’ level.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: THS, West Ridge, and Sullivan East swim meet
Getting the job done in the girls 100 backstroke and breaststroke, Madison Johnson of West Ridge garnered a pair of victories in Thursday night’s action at Tennessee High. Johnson’s times were 1:10.84 (backstroke) and 1:23.23 (breaststroke).
Johnson City Press
String Musick: Vikings handle Tribe in nonconference tilt
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High boys basketball team started the season with a bang on Thursday night with an emphatic 81-64 nonconference win over defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett inside Viking Hall. The Vikings held as much as a 20-point lead in the first half in what...
Johnson City Press
Knox West runs past Daniel Boone with Latham's four-TD performance
KNOXVILLE — With a showcase of speed, Knox West ended the most successful season in Daniel Boone football history Friday night. Led by Mr. Football semifinalist Brayden Latham’s 195 yards and four touchdowns, the Rebels defeated the Trailblazers 49-7 in the TSSAA Class 5A quarterfinal at Bill Wilson Field.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Unicoi County blazes 17 threes in win over Cedar View
ROGERSVILLE — Eli Johnson led a quad of Unicoi County players in scoring with 17 points while Kolby Jones netted 15, Jackson Simmons finished with 13 and Grant Hensley had 10 in a 76-50 win over Cherokee. Unicoi made 13 shots from long range while the Chiefs managed eight.
ETSU squeaks past Gamecocks, earns third-straight victory
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball came out on the right side of a back-and-forth battle with Jacksonville State on Thursday afternoon, 55-54. The Bucs, leading by three, fouled the Gamecocks’ Imari Martin behind the arc with 2.5 seconds. However, Martin made just two of the three free throws, as the Blue and […]
Johnson City Press
Big runs propel ETSU past Little Rock
The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team showed off its energy and explosiveness Thursday night against Little Rock at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Putting together a pair of double-digit runs in the first half and another in the second, the Bucs took an 84-76 victory over the Trojans.
Johnson City Press
Boone moves into underdog role against powerful West
It’s the biggest game in school history, and the odds are against Daniel Boone despite its undefeated record. First, the Trailblazers have been hit hard by injuries of late. Second, they must travel to face arguably one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification. The TSSAA Class 5A football playoff game against Knoxville West is scheduled for Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Blue Devils set to face top-seeded Graham in Region 2D semifinals
Last weekend was a good one for Gate City football. The Blue Devils took a 21-14 win over Mountain 7 District rival Union and claimed their first playoff win in eight years.
Johnson City, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Johnson City Press
Bucs hope to ‘shock the world’ at Mississippi State
In a season where losing has been commonplace, the East Tennessee State football team is taking Saturday’s game at Mississippi State with an attitude of “nothing to lose.”. “We’ve played that way here for a little bit,” ETSU coach George Quarles said as his team prepared for the...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers' offensive line thriving in new blocking scheme
None of Science Hill’s current offensive lineman were born when Alex Gibbs became widely known for his zone-blocking scheme in the National Football League. But the Hilltoppers have made giant strides with the technique, and have rushed for more than 300 yards in each of their three biggest games of the season. The result is a trip to Maryville for Friday’s Class 6A state quarterfinal contest.
Johnson City Press
Bucs set for home game vs. Little Rock
East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball team is back home Thursday night with a non-conference game against Little Rock. The Bucs come into the 7 p.m. contest at Freedom Hall 2-1 after splitting a pair of games in the Asheville Championship, where they beat Elon and lost to Louisiana, the preseason pick to win the Sun Belt.
Johnson City Press
Boone coaching staff playing a role in historic season
When a high school football team goes on a long winning streak, sometimes it’s tradition and talent meshing together. But when a program bucks against all school history to win 12 straight games, rest assured this is true: a lot of people are doing a bunch of things right.
Elizabethton’s ice rink doubles in size for 2022-23 season
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — That time of year is just about here again, so grab a pair of skates and hit the ice with family and friends at Carter County Bank’s Skate by the Doe Ice Rink. Ticket sales launch on Thursday, Nov. 17, and the rink opens on Nov. 26. Skate by the Doe […]
ETSU opening outdoor ice rink
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU is getting into the holiday spirit with a synthetic outdoor ice rink. The rink will be open in December and January for both students and the public. This is a first for ETSU with the rink located at University Commons outside the DP Culp Center. The new feature will […]
Johnson City Press
Rogersville drag strip hosting races and car show Saturday
Cherokee Race Park is hosting both racing and a car show Saturday. There are races at the 1/8-mile drag strip scheduled for the Pro, No Box and Junior Dragster divisions. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials to begin at noon.
Johnson City Press
Tim Carter named to head Tusculum business college
GREENEVILLE — Dr. Tim Carter has been promoted to dean of his alma mater’s College of Business. The two-time Tusculum University graduate has taught for 23 years in the collegiate classroom and served in ownership and other leadership roles in the private sector.
