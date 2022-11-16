Read full article on original website
Eastern Michigan visits Oakland after Townsend's 30-point game
Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -4.5; over/under is 158. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland's 112-90 loss to the Toledo Rockets. Oakland finished 10-3 at home last season while going 20-12...
BOSTON COLLEGE 71, GEORGE MASON 56
Percentages: FG .483, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 4-7, .571 (Kelley 1-1, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Penha 1-2, Langford 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McGlockton 2, Ashton-Langford, Zackery). Turnovers: 12 (Penha 5, Ashton-Langford 3, Madsen 2, Bickerstaff, McGlockton). Steals: 6 (Bickerstaff 3, Ashton-Langford, McGlockton, Zackery). Technical...
Utah 134, Phoenix 133
Percentages: FG .521, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Craig 3-5, Payne 2-4, Lee 2-5, Booker 2-9, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-1, Saric 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Washington Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ayton 3, Bridges 3). Turnovers: 14 (Payne 4, Ayton 2, Bridges 2, Booker,...
UNLV 78, HIGH POINT 68
Percentages: FG .371, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Thiam 6-14, Austin 5-10, Taylor 1-1, House 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 3, Harvey, Izunabor, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Harvey 3, Randleman 3, Thiam 3, Austin 2, House 2, Izunabor 2, Holt, Williams). Steals: 6 (Thiam...
DENVER 70, IDAHO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .462, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bruner 2-5, Lukic 1-2, Tainamo 1-2, Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Bowen 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Corbett, Mullins, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Bruner 3, Bowen 2, Corbett 2, Smith 2, Kisunas, Lopez-Sanvicente, Tainamo).
STANFORD 80, CAL POLY 43
Percentages: FG .279, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Taylor 2-3, Prukop 2-4, Hunter 1-3, Koroma 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Pierce 0-1, Spears 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Sanders 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Haller). Turnovers: 16 (Hunter 3, Penn-Johnson 3, Pierce 3, Prukop 2, Stevenson...
Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game
Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, PACIFIC 91, 2OT
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .438, FT .512. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Wrightsell 4-9, Harris 2-7, Jones 1-2, Carper 1-3, Wade 1-3, San Antonio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lee 3). Turnovers: 12 (Lee 4, Harris 2, Wade 2, Wrightsell 2, San Antonio, Square). Steals: 5...
MONTANA 62, MERRIMACK 51
Percentages: FG .356, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (McKoy 2-4, Etumnu 1-1, Reid 1-3, Bennett 1-5, Derring 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4. Turnovers: 11 (Derkack 4, Bennett 3, Reid 3, Etumnu). Steals: 9 (Bennett 3, Derkack 2, McKoy 2, Reid, Stinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MONTANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bannan393-76-92-155212.
UNC ASHEVILLE 72, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 64
Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Pember 3-5, Jones 3-9, Stephney 2-3, Abee 2-4, Battle 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Burgess 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Pember 6, McMullen). Turnovers: 13 (Pember 5, Jones 3, Burgess 2, Abee, Battle, Stephney). Steals: 6 (Jones 2,...
Golden State 111, N.Y. Knicks 101
NEW YORK (101) Barrett 6-19 5-5 18, Randle 7-15 3-4 20, Hartenstein 3-4 1-1 8, Brunson 2-13 8-8 13, Reddish 3-8 4-4 11, Toppin 0-5 1-2 1, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 4-7 2-2 10, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 1-1 0-0 3, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Quickley 0-5 6-6 6, Rose 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 30-87 32-34 101.
USC 83, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 74
Percentages: FG .368, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Leffew 4-5, Benjamin 2-7, Reaves 1-2, D.Thomas 1-3, Gibson 1-5, Lipscomb 0-1, Tinsley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jefferson 3, Lipscomb). Turnovers: 11 (Leffew 3, Benjamin 2, Tinsley 2, Barton, D.Thomas, Gibson, Jefferson). Steals: 10 (Jefferson...
No. 18 Arizona 87, Loyola Marymount 51
ARIZONA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.459, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Martinez 2-3, Reese 1-2, Loville 1-2, Conner 1-4, Pueyo 1-1, Fields 0-1, Gilbert 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Nnaji 2, Reese 1) Turnovers: 10 (Hylton 4, Reese 2, Gilbert 2, Fields 1, Pellington 1) Steals: 12 (Gilbert 3, Pueyo 3,...
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks...
VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game
VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis' 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going...
L.A. Lakers 128, Detroit 121
DETROIT (121) Bey 2-7 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 7-15 6-7 20, Bagley III 5-10 1-2 11, Hayes 7-14 0-0 18, Ivey 5-18 6-8 17, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Duren 5-7 2-2 12, Burks 6-10 6-8 23, Diallo 5-6 3-5 13. Totals 43-92 24-32 121.
Troy visits Montana after Moody's 22-point showing
Troy Trojans (4-1) at Montana Grizzlies (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -1; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Troy Trojans after Aanen Moody scored 22 points in Montana's 62-51 win over the Merrimack Warriors. Montana went 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season....
Auburn vs. Western Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday's game
Auburn plays Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Auburn Tigers host Western Kentucky on Saturday for the home finale, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn looks to close out the home schedule with a win and to gain much-needed momentum heading into next Saturday’s game at Alabama.
Monache boys basketball beats Granite Hills
The Monache boys basketball team had its second game and second win of the 2022-2023 season when it beat the Granite Hills Grizzlies 67-44 on Wednesday at home. This was the first game of the season for Granite Hills and Monache's win came after its win on Monday against the Foothill Trojans.
