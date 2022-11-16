ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Eastern Michigan visits Oakland after Townsend's 30-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -4.5; over/under is 158. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland's 112-90 loss to the Toledo Rockets. Oakland finished 10-3 at home last season while going 20-12...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Porterville Recorder

BOSTON COLLEGE 71, GEORGE MASON 56

Percentages: FG .483, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 4-7, .571 (Kelley 1-1, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Penha 1-2, Langford 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McGlockton 2, Ashton-Langford, Zackery). Turnovers: 12 (Penha 5, Ashton-Langford 3, Madsen 2, Bickerstaff, McGlockton). Steals: 6 (Bickerstaff 3, Ashton-Langford, McGlockton, Zackery). Technical...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Utah 134, Phoenix 133

Percentages: FG .521, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Craig 3-5, Payne 2-4, Lee 2-5, Booker 2-9, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-1, Saric 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Washington Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ayton 3, Bridges 3). Turnovers: 14 (Payne 4, Ayton 2, Bridges 2, Booker,...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

UNLV 78, HIGH POINT 68

Percentages: FG .371, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Thiam 6-14, Austin 5-10, Taylor 1-1, House 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 3, Harvey, Izunabor, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Harvey 3, Randleman 3, Thiam 3, Austin 2, House 2, Izunabor 2, Holt, Williams). Steals: 6 (Thiam...
HIGH POINT, NC
Porterville Recorder

DENVER 70, IDAHO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .462, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bruner 2-5, Lukic 1-2, Tainamo 1-2, Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Bowen 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Corbett, Mullins, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Bruner 3, Bowen 2, Corbett 2, Smith 2, Kisunas, Lopez-Sanvicente, Tainamo).
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

STANFORD 80, CAL POLY 43

Percentages: FG .279, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Taylor 2-3, Prukop 2-4, Hunter 1-3, Koroma 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Pierce 0-1, Spears 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Sanders 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Haller). Turnovers: 16 (Hunter 3, Penn-Johnson 3, Pierce 3, Prukop 2, Stevenson...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game

Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, PACIFIC 91, 2OT

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .438, FT .512. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Wrightsell 4-9, Harris 2-7, Jones 1-2, Carper 1-3, Wade 1-3, San Antonio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lee 3). Turnovers: 12 (Lee 4, Harris 2, Wade 2, Wrightsell 2, San Antonio, Square). Steals: 5...
FULLERTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

MONTANA 62, MERRIMACK 51

Percentages: FG .356, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (McKoy 2-4, Etumnu 1-1, Reid 1-3, Bennett 1-5, Derring 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4. Turnovers: 11 (Derkack 4, Bennett 3, Reid 3, Etumnu). Steals: 9 (Bennett 3, Derkack 2, McKoy 2, Reid, Stinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MONTANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bannan393-76-92-155212.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Porterville Recorder

UNC ASHEVILLE 72, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 64

Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Pember 3-5, Jones 3-9, Stephney 2-3, Abee 2-4, Battle 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Burgess 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Pember 6, McMullen). Turnovers: 13 (Pember 5, Jones 3, Burgess 2, Abee, Battle, Stephney). Steals: 6 (Jones 2,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 111, N.Y. Knicks 101

NEW YORK (101) Barrett 6-19 5-5 18, Randle 7-15 3-4 20, Hartenstein 3-4 1-1 8, Brunson 2-13 8-8 13, Reddish 3-8 4-4 11, Toppin 0-5 1-2 1, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 4-7 2-2 10, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 1-1 0-0 3, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Quickley 0-5 6-6 6, Rose 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 30-87 32-34 101.
NEW YORK STATE
Porterville Recorder

USC 83, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 74

Percentages: FG .368, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Leffew 4-5, Benjamin 2-7, Reaves 1-2, D.Thomas 1-3, Gibson 1-5, Lipscomb 0-1, Tinsley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jefferson 3, Lipscomb). Turnovers: 11 (Leffew 3, Benjamin 2, Tinsley 2, Barton, D.Thomas, Gibson, Jefferson). Steals: 10 (Jefferson...
Porterville Recorder

No. 18 Arizona 87, Loyola Marymount 51

ARIZONA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.459, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Martinez 2-3, Reese 1-2, Loville 1-2, Conner 1-4, Pueyo 1-1, Fields 0-1, Gilbert 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Nnaji 2, Reese 1) Turnovers: 10 (Hylton 4, Reese 2, Gilbert 2, Fields 1, Pellington 1) Steals: 12 (Gilbert 3, Pueyo 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Porterville Recorder

VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game

VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis' 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 128, Detroit 121

DETROIT (121) Bey 2-7 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 7-15 6-7 20, Bagley III 5-10 1-2 11, Hayes 7-14 0-0 18, Ivey 5-18 6-8 17, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Duren 5-7 2-2 12, Burks 6-10 6-8 23, Diallo 5-6 3-5 13. Totals 43-92 24-32 121.
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Troy visits Montana after Moody's 22-point showing

Troy Trojans (4-1) at Montana Grizzlies (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -1; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Troy Trojans after Aanen Moody scored 22 points in Montana's 62-51 win over the Merrimack Warriors. Montana went 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season....
MISSOULA, MT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn vs. Western Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday's game

Auburn plays Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Auburn Tigers host Western Kentucky on Saturday for the home finale, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn looks to close out the home schedule with a win and to gain much-needed momentum heading into next Saturday’s game at Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
Porterville Recorder

Monache boys basketball beats Granite Hills

The Monache boys basketball team had its second game and second win of the 2022-2023 season when it beat the Granite Hills Grizzlies 67-44 on Wednesday at home. This was the first game of the season for Granite Hills and Monache's win came after its win on Monday against the Foothill Trojans.
PORTERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy