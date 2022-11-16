North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -6; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb comes into the matchup with N.C. A&T after losing four games in a row. Gardner-Webb finished 18-13 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO