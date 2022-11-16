Read full article on original website
R plumeri
2d ago
How come the subject of how much the cost of hotels has increased has not been addressed? Customers that have had reservations already during the events proposed dates have already had their reservations canceled or their credit cards charged the increased price. Surely looks like price gouging to me and alot of other people. Sure hope the city doesn't forget the residents that will still be here when these party goers leave.
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
getnews.info
Master Certified Virginia Beach Home Inspector Shares 2022 Checklist For DIY Inspections
This Master Certified home inspector in Virginia Beach, VA shares his checklist for home inspections to ensure one is doing everything they can to ensure the home one wants to buy is sound and truly of value. When searching for a Virginia Beach home inspector, it’s pertinent that one does...
2,000 turkeys to be distributed at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Families can grab a free turkey ahead of Thanksgiving at Military Circle Mall Saturday morning. The CMA CGM Group along with the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads will hand out 2,000 turkeys to Norfolk families starting at 8 a.m. There's a limit of one turkey per family.
WAVY News 10
2,000 turkeys being distributed in Norfolk on Saturday at Turkey Trailer event
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the group behind the HeadWaters casino planned to go next to Harbor Park in Norfolk, is set to give away about 2,000 turkeys and other food for Thanksgiving this Saturday, Nov. 19. The tribe is the main sponsor for the third...
Toll rates scheduled to increase for Midtown and Downtown tunnels come January 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Tolls are going up! Driving through the Midtown and Downtown tunnels will cost drivers more, come January 1. Elizabeth River Crossings, the managing company for the tunnels, announced the upcoming changes this week to the frustration of Darrel Hill, who commutes to Portsmouth daily for work.
Fire the cannon | Downtown Norfolk's 'Great Hot Cocoa War' returns for 8th year
NORFOLK, Va. — A week-long battle of sweet and tasty proportions will once again commence among some of the best Downtown Norfolk restaurants. These restaurants will raise the red flag for the 8th Annual "Great Hot Cocoa War," a competition to see who has the best hot chocolate in the city.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Planning Commission Turns Down Strawberry Plains Townhouse Project Over Abundant Concerns
WILLIAMSBURG–Landmark Village, a proposed townhouse community along Strawberry Plains Road, ran into two obstacles it could not overcome at the Williamsburg Planning Commission’s November 16 hearing on a request to rezone 14 acres from single-family homes to higher density development: neighbors and biologists. Residents and business owners along...
Holiday magic coming to Norfolk with 36th annual Grand Illumination Parade
NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. November of 1985 saw the start of the Norfolk tradition that we know very well today. Thousands would bundle up on the 23rd of that month for the first annual Grand Illumination Parade.
Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates will increase in 2023
Starting on January 1, 2023, new, and more expensive, Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates will go into effect.
WAVY News 10
Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk
Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd …. Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of House. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one...
Health officials search for white Shih Tzu that bit person in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District is seeking the public's help in finding a dog that bit a person. According to health officials, the bite happened on November 17 near the intersection of Candlewood Way and Rugby Road. That's at the Sharps Landing Apartments. The dog then...
Hampton University gives students $25 gas cards for Thanksgiving travel
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University students are getting a little help with gas money this Thanksgiving. According to a release from the university, 400 students received $25 gas cards to help with their holiday travel. University leaders, along with President Darrell K. Williams, handed out the gift cards Friday...
Gearing up for the holiday season: What you need to know
NORFOLK, Va. — It’s almost time to gather together and enjoy some turkey and pumpkin pie, so here's what you need to know before you hit the road. According to AAA, almost 55 million people will travel at least 50 miles for the holiday. That’s the third-highest prediction since AAA started doing this forecast in 2000.
More and more seahorses are popping up in Elizabeth and Lafayette waterways
NORFOLK, Va. — You never know what you’ll find when you head out for a day on the boat. But if you’re like Joe Rieger, maybe you can find a little luck of your own. On a September morning, Rieger and other environmental volunteers conducted the latest iteration of a trawl survey to measure the biodiversity of the Elizabeth and Lafayette rivers.
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
13newsnow.com
Rivers Casino Portsmouth gets operating license
The general manager of the coming casino said they're very proud of the milestone. This will be the second casino in Virginia.
SeaView Lofts residents still waiting to return home
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been months since residents in Newport News have been able to call SeaView Lofts home. Following a status hearing in Newport News Circuit Court Wednesday, residents will have to wait a bit longer before they can return to the previously-condemned apartment building. Josh David,...
Thanksgiving turkeys and more: Mayflower Marathon kicks off 26th year
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The work did not stop for volunteers at Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach as they collected and packed up food donations Friday morning. “This is like our Super Bowl as a Foodbank,” said Christopher Tan, the CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach
The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
