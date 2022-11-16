ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

R plumeri
2d ago

How come the subject of how much the cost of hotels has increased has not been addressed? Customers that have had reservations already during the events proposed dates have already had their reservations canceled or their credit cards charged the increased price. Surely looks like price gouging to me and alot of other people. Sure hope the city doesn't forget the residents that will still be here when these party goers leave.

WAVY News 10

Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Planning Commission Turns Down Strawberry Plains Townhouse Project Over Abundant Concerns

WILLIAMSBURG–Landmark Village, a proposed townhouse community along Strawberry Plains Road, ran into two obstacles it could not overcome at the Williamsburg Planning Commission’s November 16 hearing on a request to rezone 14 acres from single-family homes to higher density development: neighbors and biologists. Residents and business owners along...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd …. Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of House. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Gearing up for the holiday season: What you need to know

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s almost time to gather together and enjoy some turkey and pumpkin pie, so here's what you need to know before you hit the road. According to AAA, almost 55 million people will travel at least 50 miles for the holiday. That’s the third-highest prediction since AAA started doing this forecast in 2000.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

SeaView Lofts residents still waiting to return home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been months since residents in Newport News have been able to call SeaView Lofts home. Following a status hearing in Newport News Circuit Court Wednesday, residents will have to wait a bit longer before they can return to the previously-condemned apartment building. Josh David,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
